The Red Sox’ Justin Turner is proving he’s still a second baseman at heart

That was what the Red Sox expected when they signed Turner. But there he was on Friday night, ranging to his right like vintage Roberto Alomar to backhand a ground ball up the middle and keep it from going into center field to save a run in the seventh inning.

He was 29 then. Now he’s 38, the point in a long career when a ballplayer often becomes a designated hitter and plays an occasional game at first base.

SAN FRANCISCO — Until this season, Justin Turner had not started four games at second base since 2014, his first year with the Dodgers.

But that wasn’t the extent of his web gem. Turner managed to flip the ball with his glove to shortstop Yu Chang for a force at second base before falling face first in the dirt.

“We all started yelling in the dugout,” infield coach Carlos Febles said after the Sox beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-2. “That was exciting. It helped us win the game.”

For a creaky old DH, Turner was moving pretty fast.

“It was just kind of in the moment. I’m glad it wasn’t too low and I didn’t have to bend over too far,” he said. “Some people think I can’t get down there anymore. It ended up being a pretty big play.”

Turner has played 43 innings across parts of nine games at second base. Those four starts have allowed manager Alex Cora to use Masataka Yoshida as the DH and keep Jarren Duran and Adam Duvall in the lineup.

That’s the team’s best offensive lineup. The Sox are 3-1 in those games and have averaged 5.0 runs, so the alignment has worked.

“We know that his range is limited,” Cora said. “But what he touches, most of the time he turns into outs. He plays hard and is in tune with the game.

“We understand where we’re at. We do our best to have our best offensive lineup on a nightly basis. Whatever we can get from him on the field, it’s a plus.”

To be sure, it’s not perfect. There is a distinct risk of injury playing Turner in the field. But Cora is trying to maximize the roster.

“We know if he can get to the ball, he can make a play,” Febles said. “I think he’s having a great time here. He’s taking accountability on defense and we appreciate that. He’s been fantastic.”

Turner was drafted and developed by the Reds as a second baseman. Then he became a utility player before his career took off as a third baseman with the Dodgers.

Before Major League Baseball put in rules to control infield shifts, Turner often played on the other side of second base when the Dodgers shifted. So to some degree it’s familiar ground.

“It’s good to get back over there,” Turner said. “I’ve played second base pretty much my whole life until I got to LA”

Turner has given the Sox 315 innings in the field between first, second, and third. Advanced metrics show him above average at first, below average at third, and slightly below average at second.

Cora has used him as a defensive replacement at first base for Triston Casas.

“He gives us options,” Febles said. “Whatever we’ve asked, he’s done it. He’s been a great addition.”

Turner’s highlight play was greeted by boos from the fans at Oracle Park, who still see him as Dodger. The Giants-Dodgers hatred doesn’t quite match that of the Red Sox-Yankees, but it’s pretty close.

“I’d be more concerned if they didn’t boo me here,” Turner said.

Turner was the DH for Saturday’s game against the Giants. But he is staying ready for when he’ll be needed again at second base.

“Taking ground balls and making sure I have my footwork around the bag,” he said. “Knowing that it’s most likely not going to be an everyday thing, I make sure I get my work and be prepared as possible. Just have fun and play the game.”

