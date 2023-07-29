If any NFL position group has a gripe about being underpaid, it’s tight ends

Technically, Kelce is third in receiving yards over the last five years, and first only when including the postseason. But Knox’s point is well taken.

“At tight end, we’re asked to block guys bigger than us, and we’re asked to run away from guys that are supposed to be quicker and faster than us,” said Knox, a 2022 Pro Bowl selection entering his fifth NFL season. “I think Travis Kelce has more receiving yards over the last five years than anybody in the entire league, receivers included. And he makes about half of what the top receiver makes. Those are just the facts.”

While Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have recently spotlighted how running backs are underpaid relative to their importance to the offense, they are not the only ones being taken advantage of by NFL general managers and owners.

If any position is underpaid, it’s the tight ends, particularly the guys at the top such as Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Knox.

“You have guys that are asked to be a third offensive tackle and a third receiver, sometime a second, and they don’t get paid nearly as much as either of those guys, when they’re doing both jobs,” said agent Steve Caric, who last year represented nine tight ends on NFL rosters. “They’re asked to block grown men like Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby, and beat safeties like Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick. They are the most complete athletes on the field, and should be paid commensurate with the other ‘premium’ positions.”

Outside of the quarterback, no player has to know more about the offense than the tight end. They have to play attached to the line, split out in the slot, and sometimes in the backfield. They have to know all of the routes, pass protections, and run-blocking assignments.

And tight ends are now a focal point of many offenses, particularly in the red zone. Kelce has been unstoppable as Patrick Mahomes’s top target, going for 307 catches, 3,879 yards, and 32 touchdowns the last three years. Last year, Kittle, Knox, Cole Kmet, Juwan Johnson, and T.J. Hockenson all ranked in the top 25 in touchdown catches.

“Obviously the tight end position is kind of one of the more undervalued positions,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “Not as many positions out there are a full, every-phase type of position and are moved around like those guys are.”

Yet tight ends consistently get squeezed in the marketplace when compared with wide receivers.

Thirteen receivers average at least $20 million per year in salary, led by Tyreek Hill at $30 million (which is slightly inflated by funny money) and Davante Adams at $28 million (which is not).

The Giants’ Darren Waller is the highest-paid tight end at $17 million per year, followed by Kittle at $15 million, which would rank them 17th and 20th among wide receivers. Kelce, one of the top five receiving weapons in today’s NFL, has an average salary of $14.3 million that would rank him 21st among receivers, below players such as Courtland Sutton, Hunter Renfrow, Christian Kirk, and Diontae Johnson.

The franchise tag number for tight ends in 2023 was $11.345 million, which ranked ninth out of 11 positions, ahead of only running backs and special teams. Meanwhile, the franchise tag for receivers was $19.743 million, behind only quarterbacks and linebackers (i.e. edge rushers).

Darren Waller is the highest-paid tight end in the league, but his $17 million per year with the Giants would rank 17th among wide receivers. John Minchillo/Associated Press

Why has the tight end market not measured up? One factor is likely Rob Gronkowski and the eight-year, $56 million contract he signed in 2012. It was billed at the time as a record-setting contract, which technically was true, but in reality it locked the league’s best tight end into a long-term, cost-controlled contract.

Gronkowski’s contract caused years of frustration between him and the Patriots, and kept other tight ends from pushing the market.

“It really suppressed the market for a long time,” said Caric, the senior vice president at Wasserman Sports, who represents tight ends such as Zach Ertz, Austin Hooper, and Dalton Schultz. “Nobody could get over Gronk, and instead of just letting that [contract] expire, the Patriots would just do band-aids every year, they would throw in an incentive or whatever. So that just suppressed the market for so long.”

One AFC executive pointed to another factor keeping tight ends down — a 2014 arbitration decision against Jimmy Graham that determined he was a tight end for franchise tag purposes, not a receiver. It is now used against any tight end who tries to argue that he’s really a slot receiver.

“Teams are all over that,” Caric said. “I was meeting with a GM at the Combine a couple of years ago where they were negotiating with a tight end. They not only had all the stats broken down to how much they split him out [in the slot] and when he was attached [to the line of scrimmage], they also had screenshots of his social media when he would go to ‘Tight End University’ or call himself a tight end. So they are super conscious of that.”

And lastly, history works against tight ends. They never have been paid the same as receivers or offensive tackles, and probably never will.

“It’s just a byproduct of how those markets evolved over decades,” the AFC executive said. “It is very hard for tight ends to ever catch up to the wide receiver market.”

Added Caric, “It’s always interesting dealing with teams. They love to throw examples at you, but when you throw at examples at them, they say, ‘Well, that’s not the market, we’re not going to reset the market.’ ”

The top tight ends still are paid handsomely, and recent contracts for Evan Engram and Kmet have moved the market upward. But if any position has a gripe about being underpaid, it’s tight end.

“I’m very thankful to be here and thankful for the contract that I have. I want to make that clear,” said Knox, who signed a four-year, $52 million extension last year. “But if I’m Travis, and I got more receiving yards than anybody in the league, and I’m still blocking defensive ends, there’s still a conversation to be had.”

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Camps are off to noteworthy starts

The Bengals do not have a timetable on Joe Burrow's recovery from the calf injury he suffered Thursday. Kareem Elgazzar/Associated Press

A roundup of the biggest news from the first week of training camp:

▪ Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t have a timetable for Joe Burrow’s return from a calf injury suffered in Thursday’s practice. But Burrow’s return may not be solely dependent on his recovery.

Now that he has completed his third NFL season, Burrow is eligible for a contract extension. Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert got their massive deals this summer, and now it’s Burrow’s turn. He would be crazy to take another snap in practice before getting a new deal, a point that was massively underscored on Thursday when Burrow pulled up with a noncontact injury. Frankly, the Bengals are lucky that Burrow is a team player and participated in the first few days of practice.

▪ Jimmy Garoppolo passed his training camp physical, which unlocked $22.5 million in guaranteed salary for this season. Garoppolo’s foot injury concerned Raiders doctors when he signed with the team in March, and the Raiders adjusted his contract to remove the signing bonus and tie his entire 2023 salary to passing the camp physical. Now that the foot has apparently healed to everyone’s satisfaction, the hard part begins — learning a new offense and working with new teammates. Garoppolo has to make up for lost time after missing the offseason.

▪ Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said his team is having an open quarterback competition between newcomer Baker Mayfield and third-year pro Kyle Trask, with journeyman John Wolford also in the mix. “This is really the first time since I’ve been here, a true quarterback competition,“ said Licht, a GM since 2014. “It’s going to be a lot of fun just to focus on how this is going to play out.”

The Buccaneers are giving Trask every opportunity to prove himself, but the former second-round pick has been a disappointment in his two-plus seasons. It would be a surprise if Mayfield isn’t the Week 1 starter.

▪ Saquon Barkley huffed and puffed about how underpaid he was . . . and then gave away all of his leverage when the Giants threw him the tiniest of bones. Instead of a one-year contract worth $10.1 million on the franchise tag, the Giants gave Barkley $2 million up front, and added $900,000 in performance incentives.

But most importantly, Barkley didn’t get a no tag clause and could get the franchise tag again in 2024. He should have skipped the first three weeks of training camp to send a message to the Giants. Instead, he folded quickly, and now the Giants know that Barkley hates skipping camp.

▪ Three veterans are incurring mandatory fines by holding out of camp. Cowboys center Zack Martin and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones are getting fined $50,000 for every day they miss, while 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is fined $40,000 since he is playing on his fifth-year option. The fines can’t be excused by the teams, but if they result in the players getting a pay raise, it’s just the cost of doing business.

▪ The 49ers got Brock Purdy back at practice for the first time on Thursday following offseason elbow surgery, and GM John Lynch said Purdy will practice without restrictions, except for the fact that he won’t practice three days in a row. But coach Kyle Shanahan said the team still anticipates keeping four quarterbacks, including journeyman Brandon Allen, who is competing for backup reps with Sam Darnold and Trey Lance. “We don’t want to just get rid of guys we like,” Shanahan said. I interpret that as the 49ers are looking to trade Lance, who has been a disappointment since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021.

▪ Our yearly reminder that nothing good happens in training camp: Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has missed only six games in eight years, tears his meniscus on the second day of camp and is out potentially until December.

ETC.

Rodgers once again focused on his job

“Every time we’re on the field, we should be alert for anything,” Rodgers said. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers looked distant and mentally checked out in his final season with the Packers. But that does not appear to be the case with the Jets.

Rodgers participated in offseason workouts. He is openly talking about playing at least two seasons in New York. He voluntarily gave up $35 million in guaranteed salary in a revised deal he signed this past week that gives him a smaller 2023 cap number than backup Zach Wilson.

And Rodgers is doing his best Bill Belichick impression on the practice field. Coach Robert Saleh calls Rodgers “a coach who can still play quarterback” because Rodgers is busy teaching the offensive playbook to his new teammates. He’s also teaching his young teammates how to win, testing them with brain teasers during practice.

“Every time we’re on the field, we should be alert for anything,” Rodgers said. “And I like to test them on some stuff that maybe they haven’t thought about before, or maybe it was installed in Day 1 that we were here, and maybe something we talked about in the spring, just that they know kind of how I operate.

“The best players are the smartest players. So any time we’re on that field, whether it’s a half-line walkthrough or a full 11-on-11 play, they should be playing with their brains turned on.”

Payton should watch his mouth

Sean Payton has drawn criticism for his harsh comments on former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Jets. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Broncos coach Sean Payton may have been trying to reduce the pressure on Russell Wilson and send a message to his players about accountability, but he’s going to regret bad-mouthing Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets in an interview with USA Today.

“It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was,” Payton said, among several jagged criticisms of Hackett and last year’s Broncos.

Payton is right, but it’s poor leadership and really bad form for a coach to be lobbing bombs at another coach from long distance. As former Steelers safety Ryan Clark said on social media, it’s “hard for me to understand why he feels the need to punch down . . . We should be able to expect more from secure leaders of men when we hear from them.”

Payton now puts a giant target on his team. No one is going to shed a tear for the Broncos if they have a bad season. And Payton better win the Broncos-Jets game in Week 5 in Denver.

Extra points

The top of the quarterback market has been redefined this offseason. Jalen Hurts got $51 million per year on his new deal, followed by $52 million for Lamar Jackson and $52.5 million for Justin Herbert, slotting Joe Burrow to make $53 million or more on his new deal. Patrick Mahomes is doing just fine for himself, but he’s currently seventh and soon to be eighth at $45 million, and Josh Allen is behind him at $43 million. The Chiefs and Bills may have to proactively give them raises to keep everyone happy . . . Per Sports Business Journal, the NFL passed a rule this past week that could mess up Tom Brady’s deal to buy a small slice of the Raiders, which hasn’t gone through yet. The rule prohibits players and employees from getting equity in a team, and was passed ostensibly to prevent franchise quarterbacks from seeking a portion of the team as part of a negotiation. Raiders owner Mark Davis argued passionately against the rule, reported Pro Football Talk, because it throws a wrench in Brady’s deal to become a front office employee and minority investor. It’s another factor that could eventually cause Brady to say “forget it” to the Raiders’ front office and make it easier for him to return to the field . . . The Bills are playing a Week 5 game against the Jaguars in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019. Bills owner Terry Pegula was so impressed by the design that the Bills’ new stadium, set to open in 2026, will be close to a replica . . . Tough couple of weeks for Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines. He suffered a season-ending knee injury right before camp after getting hit by a jet ski. And because it happened away from football, the Bills were able to place Hines on the non-football injury list, allowing them to withhold his entire $2.9 million salary . . . Deebo Samuel’s production dropped by nearly 50 percent in 2022, and he spent the offseason letting 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan know how hard he is working and how motivated he is. “Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good,” Shanahan said.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.