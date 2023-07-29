Are Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle ready to be the Bruins’ Nos. 1 and 2 centers?

They’re both bigger bodies (Coyle 6 feet 3 inches, Zacha 6-4), and experienced (combined 1,253 games), though their skill sets have yet to be tested under the game-to-game demands of driving the top two lines. Unfair, really, to dismiss their suitability for the leading roles until we see how they deal with heavy reps.

Assuming that David Krejci follows Bergeron to the front-porch rocking chair, the current depth chart has Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle filling the Nos. 1-2 pivot roles.

With the inevitable having come to pass, and Patrice Bergeron now officially retired, the Bruins front office has 10 weeks to figure out the top two center spots leading to the Oct. 11 season opener.

For those doubting their upside, let us recall that many here believed Brad Marchand, never with more than 55 points in his first six seasons, wouldn’t top out as more than a prickly middle-six winger in the NHL. The Lil’ Ball o’Hate, age 35 and closing in on 1,000 career games, has collected 573 points over the last seven seasons, ranking him No. 7 among all NHL scorers since the start of 2016-17. No. 8 is David Pastrnak (564).

It’s a fast game, and many of us are too quick to judge.

Zacha, 26, just delivered a career-best 21-36—57 and began to display a greater propensity to shoot over the second half of the season. Coach Jim Montgomery will aim to tease out more of that shoot-first urge, which could prove tricky given that Pastrnak (league-high 407 shots last season) likely will ride on his right side. If Marchand is on the left, they’ll need at least one more puck.

Coyle, his O-zone personality thus far defined by possession, grinding, and cycling, is more of a classic No. 3 pivot in today’s game. Demands at No. 1 or 2 are for more give-and-go playmaking. He also will have to drive down low more, work possession, and play closer to the blue paint with a lighter, quicker stick. Zacha looks more capable of doing that, but again, best we all not get blinded by pretrial publicity.

Team president Cam Neely, judged as just another guy after three seasons and 200-plus games with the Canucks, said the Bruins will continue to look for options to build out the center spot. Again, this was with everyone in the room anticipating Krejci’s departure. That hasn’t changed. If he returns, he is No. 1, even at age 37. The trick would be for general manager Don Sweeney to find cap space for Krejci.

Currently, the two other realistic options to work the middle (with Tomas Nosek departed to New Jersey) are Trent Frederic and newcomer Morgan Geekie. Both are 25 and 6-3, though each with fewer than 200 games played. They are both solid candidates, but in bottom-six center roles, and depending how training camp shakes out, Frederic could find himself back working at wing. Until further notice, Jake DeBrusk and James van Riemsdyk will work with Marchand and Pastrnak in the top-six forward corps.

Pavel Zacha won the Seventh Player Award last season, voted by the fans as the Bruin who overachieved the most. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

No matter who goes where in the forward group, we are not going to see a Bruins team that last season rolled up 305 goals and posted a league-best plus-128 goal differential.

As currently engineered, the roster’s greatest strength is in net and along the blue line. Scoring portends to be down, perhaps significantly (10 percent?), unless the defensemen contribute substantially more than the 39 goals they scored last season. That’s doubtful, first and foremost because the overall accent after Bergeron’s departure will require everyone playing a tighter game in the neutral and defensive zones.

Also, scoring from beyond, say, 40 feet is difficult in today’s NHL. If the backline is going to pop, it will mean having to activate, be more willing to attack and strike down low. Fun and exciting, yes, but not exactly what the doctor orders when the patient requires a defense-based diet.

Even if Zacha and Coyle prove to be the right guys at the top, it could take a half-season or more for each to find legs in their more demanding roles, and for chemistry to build with their wingers. All of which means patience, both on the ice and in the stands.

After witnessing a record 65 wins, followed by the shock of a first-round KO, it could be the patience in the stands stretched thinner than the talent at center as the new season beckons.

SHARK BAIT

Karlsson a catch, but for whom?

Erik Karlsson won his third Norris trophy in 2022-23. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Erik Karlsson, designated for assignment by the Sharks, returned home to Sweden recently and told Expressen he has spoken with four NHL clubs about a potential fit in their lineups. All this is OK, by the way, with Sharks GM Mike Grier, who inherited a payroll and roster balance handicapped by Karlsson’s top-heavy megadeal.

Karlsson, 33, said he is also considering other ports of call, but he specifically named Carolina, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Seattle. He wants the chance to win the Stanley Cup after 14 NHL seasons spent between Ottawa and San Jose.

As the weekend approached, none of those four had the cap space even to take Karlsson at the max 50 percent discount on his $11.5 million cap hit (four more years at that number). Which means all would have to unload salary, be it to the Sharks or elsewhere, to acquire the three-time Norris Trophy winner.

Consider what a powerhouse backline the Hurricanes would have with Karlsson joining ex-Bruin Dmitry Orlov, ex-Shark teammate Brent Burns, and ex-everywhere Tony DeAngelo, just acquired after his buyout by the Flyers.

Karlsson is a sublime talent, solid citizen, and no one doubts his desire to leave San Jose is for a chance to win. That backline supporting an abundantly talented bunch of young forwards could position the Hurricanes as the Cup favorites going into 2023-24.

One of those forwards, perhaps Jesperi Kotkaniemi, likely would have to be wheeled to the Sharks. The Hurricanes also might have to surrender a 20-something D-man, be it Brett Pesce or Brady Skjei. The final look of the package would be shaped by just how much of Karlsson’s dough Grier is willing to retain.

Headed into the weekend, Grier had some $5.5 million in cap space even with Karlsson still on the books. If another club takes half of Karlsson’s money, Grier would have the assets acquired in the swap and could have about $10 million to shop — perhaps for Patrick Kane.

Karlsson would make both Pittsburgh and Toronto more intriguing, but the Penguins are too short on young assets to swap, and the Maple Leafs already are way over the cap. Their wild card could be to surrender dynamic forward William Nylander, his cap hit $6.9 million now one year from reaching UFA status. Grier would need most of that $10 million loose cap money to sign him to a long-term extension.

The Kraken, perhaps with the weakest chance of the four to challenge for the Cup, as of Friday stood just under $1 million shy of the $83.5 million cap after forking over $7.35 million to Vince Dunn for each of the next four seasons. They’re also short on bodies to swap to the Sharks, although it’s worth noting that Dunn’s no-trade clause won’t kick in until after the coming season. They didn’t sign him to trade him, but . . . Karlsson is that good.

Karlsson, a right shot, would make for a dynamic Boston backline with Charlie McAvoy (right) and Hampus Lindholm. It almost certainly would mean dealing out Brandon Carlo (right) and perhaps winger Jake DeBrusk — again all depending on how much Karlsson cash Grier is willing to retain.

In 2022-23, Karlsson won the Norris Trophy for a third time, in large part because he delivered a career-high line of 25-76—101, making him the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to reach 100.

The Bruins haven’t had a D-man pop for 100 since Bobby Orr in 1974-75. Ray Bourque’s career high was 96 in 1983-84.

“I just want the best chance to go to the best team,” Karlsson told Expressen.

Bourque said the same here, in the days leading to his trade to the Avalanche on March 6, 2000. Just over a year later, he finally hoisted the Cup in his final game, retiring at age 40 in the summer of 2001.

BLUE-CHIP BLUE-LINERS

Ducks’ prospects are looking good

The Ducks selected Olen Zellweger (3) with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Jeff McIntosh/Associated Press

What’s the source of that thunderous tap-dancing noise emanating from Southern California? It could very well be the Ducks player development office, following a season in which three of Anaheim’s draft picks were chosen the top defensemen in Canada’s top junior leagues in Ontario, Quebec, and Western Canada. A quick summation of the talented trio:

OHL — Pavel Mintyukov, winner of the Max Kaminsky Trophy. Left stick, age 19, 6-3, 195. Led OHL D-men in scoring (24-64—88 in 69 games). Born in Moscow, chosen No. 10 in the 2022 draft. Only one of the three yet to be signed by the Ducks.

QMJHL — Tristan Luneau, winner of the Emile Bouchard Trophy. Right stick, age 19, 6-2, 190. Led D-men in scoring (20-63—83 in 65 games). Born in Victoriaville, Quebec, chosen No. 53 in the 2022 draft.

WHL — Olen Zellweger, winner of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy. Left stick, age 19, 5-9, 175. Finished second among D-men in scoring (32-48—80 in 55 games). Born in Calgary, chosen No. 34 in the 2021 draft. The smallest of the three and perhaps the most nimble.

Jim Johnson, the Ducks’ director of player development, in his comments about Zellweger during the season to nhl.com: “He might be one of the finest skating defensemen I’ve seen in a long time. Really good with his edges, his transitions are dynamic.”

The Ducks, who chose elite Swedish forward prospect Leo Carlsson at No. 2 in this year’s draft, still need to spend more than $6 million just to get to the salary cap floor. GM Pat Verbeek will use that to tie up at least five more players to fill out a 23-man roster, but overall, as the weekend approached, he had the most money on hand ($28 million-plus) to go shopping.

“Those three kids look like they can be part of the answer going forward,” said new Ducks coach Greg Cronin. “Obviously, they won’t all come at the same time, and they could need time in the AHL. But that’s pretty encouraging, three kids, same year, all the best defensemen in their league.”

ETC.

As a disciplinarian, O’Neill was pretty fair

In the NHL’s simpler, less corporatized days, the gentlemanly Brian O’Neill was always a calm, steady voice in a league that featured mayhem and brawls as main attractions.

O’Neill, who died this past week at age 94, for a number of years, in the wake of Clarence Campbell’s retirement, oversaw the NHL’s supplemental discipline process as one of his many roles. His decisions typically were reasoned and fair and he stood by them unflinchingly, while fully understanding that many were unpopular with fans and media, players, and front offices. Not easy to be that guy, but he handled it with grace.

O’Neill was born in Montreal, played wing at McGill University, and went on to make the NHL a better place for his near half-century of service in the league’s corner office. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 2 at St. Patrick’s Basilica in Montreal.

Getting right to it

Top 2023 draft pick Connor Bedard will likely start his NHL career against the Bruins. Jason Kempin/Getty

The Bruins’ Oct. 11 season opener against the visiting Blackhawks, by the way, should mark the NHL debut of sure-shot generational talent Connor Bedard, chosen No. 1 in the June draft.

Fans of a certain age will recall that Mario Lemieux made his debut on Causeway Street ice also on Oct. 11 (1984) and scored on his first shift, first shot, buzzing by Ray Bourque at the right point on a breakaway and finishing off against Pete Peeters.

“I was chasing him down,” recalled Bourque, “and had the best seat in the house to see him score his first goal.”

Mario Magnifique scored 42 more times across another 72 games that season and finished with 100 points.

Only six other rookies, including the Bruins’ Joe Juneau (1992), debuted with 100-point seasons. The rest: Teemu Selanne (1992), Peter Stastny (1980), Alex Ovechkin (2005), Dale Hawerchuk (1981), and Sidney Crosby (2005).

Take what you can get

Not that anyone needed further evidence that the cap squeeze dramatically altered this summer’s UFA market, but . . . Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday grabbed a one-year, $5 million lifeboat deal with the Senators.

Like Tyler Bertuzzi (one year, $5.5 million with the Maple Leafs), the 31-year-old Tarasenko reasonably could have landed 4-5 years around $7 million per if times were normal.

He’s a perfect candidate to replace the 27 goals/66 points that Alex DeBrincat produced last season for the Senators before the ex-Blackhawk forced a trade to the Red Wings. Tarasenko also could make things even more uncomfortable for the Bruins this season in the Atlantic Division.

Loose pucks

Brad Marchand will enter the season 53 games from 1,000. He’ll be the eighth Bruin to reach that plateau. Game No. 53 on the 2023-24 schedule has the Lightning in town on Feb. 13, followed by Seattle (2/15), Los Angeles (2/17), and Dallas (2/19) . . . As of Friday night, Jeremy Swayman (Sunday) and Trent Frederic (Tuesday) remained on course for their salary arbitration hearings. Combined, their awards are virtually guaranteed to wipe out the remaining $5.4 million of Don Sweeney’s cap cash. It’s possible that Sweeney will have to trade someone to keep under the $83.5 million limit. If needed, he also can go the buyout route, an escape offered when clubs have players file for arbitration. If they were to choose that route, the prime target would be third-pairing D-man Derek Forbort, whose $3 million cap hit for the coming season would drop to $667,000, per capfriendly.com. Forbort is a very valuable PK asset, usually working with Brandon Carlo on the first unit, but that substantial savings could make him vulnerable. It also could open a spot for prospects Ian Mitchell or Reilly Walsh . . . Jean Ratelle, Ray Bourque, and Patrice Bergeron are my three automatics for the Bruins’ all-Quebecois version of Mont Rushmore. No. 4 is a great debate best made over a biere et chien chaud. I’ll go with the ever-underappreciated Bill Cowley, center of the pre- and post-WWII era. “I think Normie [Leveille] would have made it into the discussion, too,” said Bourque. No argument here. My top four B’s, irrespective of country or position: Bobby Orr, Eddie Shore, Phil Esposito, and Bourque. Tough choice for a coach, figuring out which two D-men to start from among the holy trinity of Orr, Shore, and Bourque. Something tells me Shore would have been the least, shall we say, gracious to be the one watching from the bench as the puck was dropped. New coach to be named after the game, if not the opening faceoff.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.