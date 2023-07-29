Triston Casas was right at home in San Francisco, delivering a Red Sox win over the Giants

Kutter Crawford cruised through the Giants, yielding just a hit, a Wilmer Flores single in the first, through the first four innings of play on an economical 57 pitches. Crawford retired 15 of the 17 hitters he faced through five innings.

In the top of the second, Adam Duvall collected the Red Sox’ first hit with a one-out double to left field off Giants starter Logan Webb. That brought the hot-hitting Casas to the plate, who stung a Webb slider for an RBI double to right-center.

SAN FRANCISCO — Triston Casas doubled home a run in the second and homered in the fifth, but it was Rob Refsnyder’s RBI single in the eighth that proved to be the winning run in a 3-2 victory over the host San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Advertisement

Webb allowed just three hits through the first four frames. But in the fifth, Casas delivered another blow, belting a solo shot to left-center.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The lead felt safe considering the Giants’ inability to figure out Crawford, who faced the minimum three times through five innings of work. The Sox righthander entered the sixth inning having retired seven consecutive batters before Marco Luciano, the Giants top shortstop prospect who was recently called up, scalded a single which nicked off the glove of Rafael Devers, who was playing in at third.

The single marked Luciano’s first hit of his career and it brought the fans at Oracle Park to life.

A wild pitch moved Luciano to second. With one out, Michael Conforto slimmed the Sox’ lead to just a run with an RBI single to center. Flores, the next batter, sent what appeared to be a go-ahead hit to left, but Jarren Duran hauled it in at the warning track. Sox manager Alex Cora then went to his bullpen, summoning Brennan Bernardino, who struck out Austin Slater to end the threat.

Advertisement

The Giants immediately had traffic in the seventh inning after back-to-back hits off reliever Josh Winckowski. With no outs and runners on first and second Blake Sabol grounded a ball up the middle that looked like it would go down as the game-tying hit. But Justin Turner ranged to his right and made a backhand grab and flip — all in one motion — to Yu Chang for the forceout. Winckowksi then recorded back-to-back strikeouts to keep the lead at 2-1.

After Refsnyder singled hoome Connor Wong in the top of the eight, Joc Pederson matched the run with a solo homer off Chris Martin.

Kenley Jansen registered a 1-2-3 ninth for his 23rd save.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.