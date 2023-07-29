Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott visiting Patriots Saturday

The Patriots clearly are in the market for a veteran running back, having worked out Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson last week. They also have considered Dalvin Cook, who has yet to visit Gillette Stadium.

Elliott, who turned 28 earlier this month, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Dallas before getting released in March. He had two years remaining on the massive six-year, $90 million contract extension signed in 2019.

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is visiting with the Patriots on Saturday, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Asked Wednesday about whether the team would like to bolster its backfield, director of player personnel Matt Groh spoke in generalities.

“You can never have too many good players on your team,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work out players, just like every team in the league is doing. That’s just going back to exploring every possibility that we can to make this as strong a roster as possible.”

Last year, Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He averaged 15.4 carries per game. Knee injuries have plagued his last two seasons, as he played through a partially torn PCL in 2021 and missed two games with a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Adding a healthy Elliott would help the Patriots alleviate the workload of lead workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson. Elliott is also competent in blitz pickup and pass protection — an valued skill for running backs in New England.

Behind Stevenson, the Patriots have Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris. Montgomery looked to fill the pass-catching, third down role, but he suffered an undisclosed leg injury on the second day of training camp and did not practice Friday. Strong and Harris flashed in brief moments as rookies last season but remain unproven.

“I’m totally confident in our room right now,” Stevenson said Friday. “But if we get another one, I’m with that, too.”

The Patriots are expected to practice in pads for the first time on Monday, which will spotlight more of the run game.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.