Dorchester man arrested in connection with fatal Jamaica Plain shooting

Police have arrested Dequann Whyte-Cohen, 31, of Dorchester in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Jamaica Plain, according to a statement Sunday from the Boston Police Department.

Whyte-Cohen was arrested on Hyde Park Avenue in Jamaica Plain just before noon Sunday on a murder warrant issued in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court in connection with the homicide of Dante Webb, 45, of Jamaica Plain, police said .

Whyte-Cohen is scheduled to be arraigned in that courthouse on Monday. It was unclear Sunday night whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.