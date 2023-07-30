scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Dorchester shooting victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 30, 2023, 29 minutes ago

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a report of a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street in Grove Hall at 7:47 p.m. for a report of a person shot, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.

A victim was located and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, according to Torigian.

Boston police homicide detectives were responding to the scene, he said. No further information was immediately available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.

