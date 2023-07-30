Malden man charged with smashing car windows, injuring baby, in apparent road rage incident in South End, Suffolk DA says

Jones is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, malicious destruction of property, possession of a class D substance, selling unstamped cigarettes, and selling cigarettes without a license, according to Hayden’s office.

Clifford Jones, 66, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment on July 18 in Boston Municipal Court in connection to the incident, which took place earlier that morning on Camden Street in the South End, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

A Malden man is facing assault and other charges after an incident in which a vehicle’s windshield and rear window were smashed with a baseball bat and a baby inside the car was injured during an apparent road rage incident in the South End earlier this month, officials said.

Jones was ordered held on $7,500 bail and is due back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing, Hayden’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Jones’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.

Authorities say Boston police responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run crash near 150 Camden St. at about 6:15 a.m. on July 18 and learned that the alleged victim was following the suspect, later identified as Jones, in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street.

Police caught up with Jones and the victim, who alleged that Jones had backed into his car and a verbal argument had ensued as they stood outside their cars looking at the damage, Hayden’s office said.

Jones then allegedly grabbed an aluminum bat and began smashing the front and rear windshields of the victim’s car, sending shattered glass raining down on the victim’s 1-year-old daughter in the back seat, Hayden’s office said.

Boston EMS took the baby girl to Boston Medical Center, where she was treated for lacerations and glass contamination, the statement said.

“This was a terrifying sequence of events for the victim and for the victim’s child,” Hayden said in the statement. “It’s tragic that such a young child witnessed this and sustained injuries severe enough to be hospitalized. Minor motor vehicle accidents happen all the time. But to react with such violence, and with no hesitation in placing a child in danger, is intolerable.”

Witnesses reportedly confirmed the victim’s story to police and said they saw Jones retrieve the bat “from a third party” before smashing the windows, Hayden’s office said.

Jones confirmed to police that he had backed into the other person’s car, but he said the driver began screaming at him and he fled the area out of concern for his safety, according to Hayden’s office. He told police the other driver chased him for several blocks before police arrived.

Another witness told police they saw both vehicles “operating at a high speed, running through red lights, and driving the wrong way on one-way streets chasing each other.”

Police found an aluminum bat at the scene and allegedly located hundreds of packs of cigarettes with New Hampshire tax stamps, various nicotine and THC oil cartridges, and “packages of marijuana” from Jones’s vehicle, Hayden’s office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.