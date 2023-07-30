Mattapan man charged after hit-and-run crash involving Randolph police cruiser

He will be summonsed to address the charges in Quincy District Court at a later date, police said.

The man, whose name was not released because a criminal complaint has not been issued, is facing charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to a statement released by the Randolph Police Department.

A 29-year-old man from Mattapan has been charged with vehicular offenses after an alleged hit-and-run crash involving a police cruiser in Randolph on Saturday evening, officials said.

At around 8 p.m., a Randolph police officer traveled to North Main Street to help the driver of a vehicle that had run out of fuel. While the officer helped the stranded motorist, a black 2014 Jeep traveling northbound crossed the double yellow line and hit the parked cruiser with the officer inside, according to the statement and a dashboard camera video released by police. The suspect then fled the scene and continued driving northbound.

The officer was evaluated at the scene for injuries and declined further treatment, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Another officer initially tried to stop the Jeep, but police decided not to pursue the driver out of concern for their safety and that of other drivers, police said.

Using photo evidence, officers obtained the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. About a half hour later, police located the Jeep, unoccupied, near the registered owner’s home in the area of Wellington Hill Street, according to the statement. Detectives found the Jeep to have damage consistent with the crash, according to the statement. It was taken to the Randolph Police Department and impounded.

The alleged driver and registered owner of the vehicle turned himself in on Sunday morning, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.