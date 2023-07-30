Nurse from N.H. kidnapped with her child in Haiti, nonprofit says

She was kidnapped with their child from the nonprofit’s campus near Port-au-Prince “while serving in our community ministry,” El Roi Haiti president and co-founder Jason Brown said in an e-mail Saturday.

El Roi Haiti Outreach International said the woman, Alix Dorsainvil, 31, is the wife of the organization’s director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

A nurse from New Hampshire now living in Haiti was kidnapped with her child near the Caribbean nation’s capital Thursday morning, according to the Christian humanitarian group she works for.





“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” Brown wrote. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

The organization declined to release further information Saturday.

The US State Department on Friday confirmed it was “aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti.”

“We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners,” a department spokesperson said. “We have nothing further to share at this time.”

US officials said kidnappings are “widespread” in Haiti, a nation that has spiraled into turmoil and gang violence since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and a devastating earthquake the following month.

Officials said kidnapping victims “regularly include U.S. citizens” and local police “generally lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”

The State Department on Thursday issued a “do not travel” advisory for Haiti and ordered all non-emergency government employees and their families to leave the country, citing widespread gang violence and attacks targeting US travelers.

US citizens were urged to evacuate “as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options.”

“The U.S. government is extremely limited in its ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Haiti,” the US embassy said in an alert Thursday.

Embassy workers had been under orders since last Sunday to remain at the embassy or residential compounds due to “gang activity and incidents of gunfire,” according to security alerts posted on the embassy’s website.

Officials said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations, and families have paid thousands of dollars to get their family members back.

“Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked,” officials said in the embassy’s alert.

The National Human Rights Defense Network warned of a surge in kidnappings and killings in Haiti two weeks ago, reporting that at least 40 people had been abducted and 75 killed from May 1 to July 12.

On Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a news conference in Australia that the Biden administration has a “very deep concern for the situation” in Haiti, “particularly with regard to the violence and the activities of the gangs.”

The U.N. Security Council this month called for an international security force to strengthen law enforcement in Haiti.

Alix Dorsainvil is listed on El Roi Haiti’s website as the organization’s community health nurse. Beneath the listing is a picture of Alix and Sandro Dorsainvil smiling with their arms around each other, alongside a video where Alix talks about her work with the organization.

“My name is Alix. I’m a nurse from New Hampshire, but now I live in Haiti,” she says in the video. “Sandro invited me to come to the school to do some nursing for some of the kids. He said that was a big need they had.”

Alix Dorsainvil graduated with a degree in nursing from Regis College in Weston in 2014, according to the Washington Post. The school’s president, Antoinette Hays, told the Post that Regis has held programs in Haiti for more than a decade and was not surprised Dorsainvil chose to work in the country given the school’s ties there.

Regis officials did not immediately respond to a message from the Globe seeking comment Saturday night.

Sandro Dorsainvil lived in poverty while growing up in Port-au-Prince and taught himself English and Spanish by ninth grade, leading to several translating jobs in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti’s website. A family he assisted at an adoption agency invited him to finish high school in Montana, where he graduated from Lustre Christian High School in 2014, according to the organization.

He went on to earn a degree in Developmental Psychology & Biblical Counseling from Liberty University in 2018, according to the organization’s website. He then began working with El Roi ministries and founded El Roi Academy, which seeks to provide “a quality Christian education” to children in Haiti.

“Students receive a quality education and a hot meal every day, regardless of their family’s capability to afford tuition,” the organization’s website says.

The school currently has 390 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the website.

A Lustre High School alumni newsletter from 2021 reported Sandro Dorsainvil had married Alix Comeau in Haiti on Jan. 2 of that year. The newsletter said they have an adopted son and are fostering two girls.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.