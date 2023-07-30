Police identify woman fatally stabbed near Boston Common

A woman was stabbed near Boston Common late Thursday night and later died, according to Boston police.
Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, of South Boston, was stabbed multiple times near 121 Tremont St., police said in a statement released Saturday.
Officers arrived at the address at 11:34 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman suffering from stab wounds, the statement said.
Sheppard was suffering from life-threatening wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.
The stabbing is under investigation.
Anyone with information about her death should contact Boston police at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), the statement said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.