Report of threats forces New Jersey-bound flight to return to Logan Airport in Boston

A flight bound from Boston to for Newark, N.J., was forced to return to Logan International Airport on Sunday evening after authorities received a report saying a passenger aboard the plane had made threats to the safety of the flight, officials said.

Delta Airlines Flight 5770 was scheduled to depart at 5:30 p.m., according to FlightView, but was soon forced to return to the airport after an anonymous caller reported the passenger’s alleged threats to a New Jersey police agency, according to a statement released by David Procopio, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.

Massport fire and State Police were waiting when the plane returned to the airport, and troopers escorted the passenger, whose identity was not released, off the plane, according to the statement. The passenger’s two carry-on bags were searched by the State Police Bomb Squad and explosive-detecting K-9s, and no hazards were found. He had no checked bags, according to the statement.