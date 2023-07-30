Scholarship softball tournament honors slain Lynn teacher

The Vanessa Masucci Softball Tournament is organized by friends and family to raise money for a scholarship given annually in memory of the popular second grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn.

Dozens of softball players will take to the field at Breed Middle School in Lynn on Saturday to honor a former all-star player and school teacher killed by her husband in 2017.

Vanessa Masucci was always ready to play softball, no matter the occasion.

“She loved softball,” Joseph Masucci, 32, said of his older sister. “We figured it would be a good way to raise money for a scholarship and keep her name around, and keep people talking about her and sharing stories.”

Advertisement

The tournament raises money for a $2,500 scholarship awarded to a graduate of a high school in Lynn. Jarielis Perez, a star softball and basketball player at Lynn English High School, is this year’s recipient.

Vanessa grew up in Lynn playing sports, but softball always had a special place in her heart, her brother said. She pitched for the city’s Babe Ruth all-star team. She was a first baseman and designated hitter for four years at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn.

Vanessa was a “very good athlete,” who was “very competitive,” who never lost her love for the sport, Joseph said.

He recalled playing in a softball tournament in 2016. Vanessa was pregnant and was upset she couldn’t participate. “She [said] ‘I’d be the best one out there, just wait until next year, I’m going to play,’” Joseph said. “Obviously she wasn’t able to.”

In a shocking case of domestic violence, Vanessa was murdered at her home in Revere by her husband, who is now serving a life sentence.

The softball tournament gives her family and friends a chance to celebrate her life as a strong athlete, who “always had the biggest smile, [was] funny,” Joseph said.

Advertisement

Sara McCabe said she and Vanessa were “best friends since high school,” where they played on the St. Mary’s softball team. Vanessa was a “great teammate,” who was “always cheering for everybody.”

“She was fun,” said McCabe, 35. “She was funny, always super silly, never afraid to laugh at herself.”

Jessica Walsh met Vanessa while both were studying criminal justice at Bridgewater State University. They both belonged to the Phi Sigma Sigma sorority.

“She ended up being my big sister in the sorority,” said Walsh who is 33. “She was the most kind, protective, smart, funny person that I’ve ever met.”

The tournament will feature eight co-ed teams, each with up to 15 players. “You have to play at least four girls at a time,” Joseph Masucci said.

Vanessa’s daughter, Adrianna, now 6, will throw out the first pitch. There will be food and raffle prizes to raise money for the scholarship fund.

The day gives those she left behind a chance to come together and remember the good times they shared, McCabe said.

“Every time I think about Vanessa, it’s not always happy memories, with what happened,” McCabe said. “But on this day, it’s a way that we can tell stories and just relive our happy memories.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.