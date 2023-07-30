Severe thunderstorms leave trail of damage in Mass.

Boston had 3.07 inches of rain on Saturday, said Frank Nocera, lead meteorologist at the agency’s office in Norton.

There were reports of wind damage in Scituate and flooding in Newton, Wellesley, Quincy, Brookline, Revere and as far west as Springfield, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts communities on Sunday were assessing the damage from powerful thunderstorms that marched across the state the night before, flooding roads, stranding motorists and downing trees and wires.

“Boston had a record,” Nocera said Sunday morning. “It was the fifth wettest single day in the month of July. Records go back to 1872.”

The old record of 2.68 inches was set on July 17, 2018. The all-time record for wettest single day in July is 6.04 inches, which occurred July 9, 1921, according to the weather service.

The Boston Fire Department received over 500 calls yesterday, the department said in a tweet. Spokesman Brian Alkins said it was probably over triple the calls they usually get in a day.

Reports included flooding, roof leaks, and electrical issues due to wires getting wet, Alkins said. There was flooding reported on the Charles River Esplanade and streets in West Roxbury and Dorchester, Alkins said.

“Everything flooded quickly,” Alkins said. “The drains weren’t able to handle the volume of water.”

In Chelsea, fire crews rescued two people from their cars on a flooded road around 10 p.m., according to deputy chief Wayne Ulwick.

“On 2nd Street near Market Basket, we had a whole road flooded out and two people got taken out from their cars,” Ulwick said in a phone interview. “Their cars just shut down in the water, and I don’t think the water was that deep — just enough to shut their vehicles down.”

In southeastern Massachusetts, a tornado warning issued Saturday night for Bristol and Plymouth counties, eventually expired. But the severe wind and rain caused serious damage for some communities, he said.

Nocera said the weather service was assessing damage in Easton and Foxborough on Sunday.

The weather service received reports of downed trees and wires in Easton, Brockton, Hanover, West Bridgewater, and Pembroke, according to the weather service.

Photos posted by Brockton fire show downed trees on front lawns, vehicles, and streets.

The West Bridgewater Fire Department responded to 10 reports of structural damage due to the storm, Firefighter Kevin Picher said in a phone interview.

“It was mostly from wind damage,” Picher said. “Telephone poles, tree limbs down — that type of stuff.”

At 9:48 p.m. Saturday night, the West Bridgewater Fire Department made a post on Twitter asking residents to stay inside and call 911 to report emergencies.

As of noon on Sunday, National Grid had 678 customers without power across the communities they serve, said spokesperson Christine Milligan. Worcester county accounted for 338 customers without power, and Plymouth county accounted for 247 customers, Milligan said.

“What we saw was pretty typical of a windy, stormy night,” Milligan said. “We expect everyone to be back on before 3 p.m. this afternoon.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_. Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.