Skylher enjoys sports and outdoor activities

Skylher is enrolled in school and receives extra support. She completes assigned work independently and attends all scheduled classes. Skylher really enjoys the activities offered in school, which include ROTC and other seasonal sports. She has made many new friends and continues previous relationships in that school district. Skylher has a goal of being successful in whatever she chooses to do and wants to attend college.

Skylher is a chill and laid-back 15-year-old who loves sports. Skylher has many interests and works on them independently and with peers. She is very animated and active, and greatly enjoys outdoor activities and playing at the gym daily. Sklyer enjoys reading, listening to music, doing crafts, playing board and card games, and socializing with peers. She participates in group activities, such as weekly basketball and volleyball games, demonstrating great athleticism. Skylher also enjoys community-based events such as trips to the mall, library, and movies.

Advertisement

Skylher’s social worker is looking for a caring family who will provide direction and support. Her social worker is open to a two-parent family with a mom and dad or two moms, with or without other children. It is very important that Skylher is able to maintain bi-weekly visitation with their grandmother when available and appropriate.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/5653

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

Advertisement

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.