‘We cannot rest on our laurels’: NAACP president urges unity and mobilization in face of threats to racial equity

Held in Boston for the first time in 40 years, the NAACP’s national convention has drawn thousands to the Seaport for five days of educational panels, cultural events, and speeches from elected officials including Vice President Kamala Harris and state Representative Ayana Pressley, who both spoke Saturday evening.

“It is our job to make sure... that we don’t allow divisive narratives that have impacted our political landscape to divide us and destroy our democracy,” Johnson told reporters early Saturday morning. “This is a great day for the NAACP as we fight for democracy and a better future.”

The NAACP convention is an opportunity for the organization to build unity among its members in the face of increasing political polarization and a looming presidential election, president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Saturday.

The convention comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action and the rise of legislation against diversity, equity and inclusion programs and Black history education in states including Florida, policy moves that many Black leaders regard as threats to racial equity.

“Many people are concerned in the African American community around the rise of white supremacy, what’s taking place in Florida,” Johnson said. “[We want] to make sure that we have an inclusive society, and not a society that’s looking more like 1950, but a society that’s looking towards 2030 and 2040.”

Toward that goal, Johnson said the NAACP is committed to fostering diversity on college campuses despite the Supreme Court’s decision.

“There needs to be a resetting of how young people are provided opportunities, particularly those who are very talented,” he said. “As an organization, we’re going to continue to push for diversity no matter what, but also begin to address some of the other systemic issues such as legacy programs.”

He also emphasized the high-stakes battles over congressional redistricting in Southern states like Alabama, where Democrats and Republicans have sparred over a court order to create majority-Black districts, and said the NAACP will be part of the contentious decisions.

“Redistricting to draw the political boundary lines is the most important part of the electoral process —it would define for 10 years who can elect candidates of their choice,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be involved with drawing the maps, litigating in court, and making sure the maps are implemented properly.”

With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, one of the NAACP’s priorities is mobilizing Black voters, Johnson said. “One of the things that we must do as an organization is to increase turnout among African American voters,” he said. “We are the most loyal bloc in terms of how we vote around our interest and the things we think are important.”

He praised President Biden’s administration for pushing for policies that benefit African Americans, including its stance on student loan debt cancellation, which Johnson said is critical to closing the racial wealth gap.

“This is an administration that many African Americans supported, but more importantly, an administration that has been listening to the needs and interests of the communities we represent,” he said.

Johnson expressed hope for the future of the NAACP, emphasizing the 114-year-old organization’s long-time focus on empowering young people of color.

“I am excited to see the potential of our young activists,” said Johnson, who started out as president of his college chapter. “Our long-term goal is to empower and equip individuals with the ability to navigate in this society, so that is why we invest in our young people.”

Still, in a Saturday morning speech to high school participants in ACT-SO, the convention’s academic excellence competition, he also struck a more somber note.

“We cannot rest on our laurels,” he told the audience of hundreds of parents and young people., mentioning efforts to ban books and recast slavery as beneficial to Black people. “Without young voices who are engaged and activists, we would not have the democracy that’s been promised.”

Johnson also reiterated his message of unity. “I do want to send a message to the world,” he said, “that we are Black, that we are strong, that we are vibrant, that we are thriving together, and that we will not be deterred.”

