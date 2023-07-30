Boston’s City Council is rich in embarrassments. It doesn’t need to be.

But the previous decade — when the council attracted people like Ayanna Pressley, Andrea Campbell, Michelle Wu, and Lydia Edwards, to name just a few — shouldn’t just be written off as an aberration or a vanishing golden age. It was proof that the council does not have to be a petulant backwater. Voters can demand more of the council — and with elections coming up, now’s the chance to make that clear.

If you harbor nostalgia for the supposedly good ol’ days of roguish politics in Boston, then perhaps the last two years have been exhilarating. Finally, the City Council makes good copy again! The current crop of councilors sometimes seem bent on reviving every hoary old stereotype of a Boston pol: They put relatives on the city payroll; trade insults; stir up religious and racial tensions; and generally treat laws and ethics like goo-goo annoyances. None have been caught in an affair with a cigarette girl, a la Mayor John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald — though the term’s not over yet.

In the latest embarrassment, Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson of Dorchester agreed to pay a $5,000 fine to the State Ethics Commission after she hired her sister and son to work in her office, a blatant violation of conflict of interest laws. She said she was not aware that hiring relatives was a violation, an explanation that’s almost as damning as the hires themselves. Just a few months ago, the commission fined her colleague, Ricardo Arroyo of Hyde Park, $3,000 for representing his brother in a lawsuit against the city even while serving as a city councilor.

Then there’s Councilor Kendra Lara, who has been arraigned on a multitude of criminal charges after she allegedly crashed a car into a house in Jamaica Plain. Police allege that she was driving an unregistered and uninsured car, that her driver’s license had been revoked, and that her 7-year-old son was not in a car seat as required by law. She was also reportedly driving at least 53 miles per hour in a residential area where the speed limit was 25.

But wait, there’s more! Frank Baker, the Dorchester city councilor who is not running for reelection, decided to torch his reputation on the way out, launching a brazen and ridiculous attack on fellow Councilor Liz Breadon’s religious background last year. While there’s nothing illegal about what Baker did, it revived a style of divisive, sectarian politics that most Bostonians thought we’d seen the last of long ago. And while Breadon herself may resemble Abraham Lincoln compared to her colleagues, let’s not forget she was in charge of the redistricting process that went so badly awry that a federal judge said it likely violated the 14th Amendment, a collective black eye for the council.

The way to restore integrity to the council is for the public — and the civic groups that endorse candidates and mobilize voters in local races — to make clear that personal ethics do matter, and use their volunteer time and resources accordingly. Conversely, if politicians come to believe that simply parroting the right ideological platitudes or channeling the right ethnic resentments is all it takes to win races, then it’s a pretty good bet that’s all the city will get.

And that would be a shame — not just because it coarsens the city’s broader political culture when the council comes to resemble a flame war on Twitter. This current council has been distinguished by how little it has accomplished. Yes, flawed people can sometimes still do good things in politics. But this many scandals can also hobble the council’s ability to act and provide a check on the power of the mayor. This council frittered away its chance to have any real impact on the budget, for instance, meaning that the mayor essentially got everything she wanted. The council can’t be an effective law-making body if its members ignore laws themselves; it can’t be an effective advocate if its members’ personal ethics are open to question.

The worst outcome would be for these last two years to set off a vicious cycle in which the debacle of this council lowers the public’s expectations of what the City Council can be. This editorial isn’t meant to endorse or oppose any particular candidate — that’ll come later in the campaign. But with all 13 council seats on the ballot this fall, and more incumbents than usual facing competition, the time is right for voters and civic organizations to start sending the message that something must change — if not the councilors themselves, then the way they approach their jobs.

From recent history, it’s clear that Boston city councilors can, in fact, do policy-setting work that makes the city a better place — but only if that’s what’s demanded of them, and only if voters make loud and clear that they won’t accept excuses when councilors fall short.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.