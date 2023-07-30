We haven’t learned yet how to stop worrying about AI

Considering that there is already an autonomous GPT-4 (Auto-GPT), it seems clear that we have to deal with autonomous applications of AI, and no one has figured out how to give AI a moral sense. Are they independent beings? The scary problem is that no one knows. In a Globe op-ed in May, “How can humans maintain control over AI — forever?” AI researcher Stuart Russell wrote that he asked GPT developer Sébastien Bubeck whether GPT-4 had developed its own internal goals, and Bubeck said he had no idea.

I’m one of those doomsayers decried by Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science, in “The AI doomsaying is counterproductive” (Ideas, July 23). I signed the Center for AI Safety statement — “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war” — precisely because I’m concerned that artificial intelligence systems may become (in Ritchie’s words) “an independent being … autonomous [and] amoral.”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Ritchie quotes Marc Andreessen: “AI is a computer program like any other. … It is owned by people and controlled by people.” Can ChatGPT think for itself? We don’t know. Will some later AI be smarter? Probably. Will we eventually build an AI smarter than us? It seems likely, and then it’s hard to imagine that people will be able to control it.

Advertisement

We should not panic, but neither should we deny these risks.

Ken Olum

Sharon





‘Hey, AI! Global warming — would you get on that, please?’

In his Ideas commentary, the president of the Museum of Science, Tim Ritchie, advises us to “be practical about what is worrisome” about AI, but also to “celebrate what is good” about it (“The AI doomsaying is counterproductive”). One of the worrisome aspects he identifies is that the computing power needed to fuel AI may increase global warming. So, here’s my suggestion: The first task for which scientists should employ AI is to figure out how to run AI without increasing global warming or, even better, how to reduce it. Then I’ll start celebrating its goodness. And if it can do the same for the energy-gulping cryptocurrency industry, I’ll double my huzzahs.

Advertisement

Rick Blum

Bedford