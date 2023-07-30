A great many victims in Brandeis shuttle crash

Re “Speeding cited in fatal Brandeis shuttle crash” (Page A1, July 23): Thank you for bringing to light the crucial information, according to newly released federal records, about how fast a Brandeis University shuttle driver was allegedly traveling on the night the bus crashed, killing a student, as well as the details about how many hours the driver had worked that week.

I hope future coverage about this story combines what is known thus far with critical analysis of why so many Americans are forced to work long hours at multiple jobs just to (barely) make ends meet. The wealth of our economy is built by people like Jean Michel Fenelon — identified as the driver in the shuttle crash, according to a police report — who tend to receive precious little in return.