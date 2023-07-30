The answer to homelessness: more housing in high-cost states

Jeff Jacoby (“When the minimum wage rises, does homelessness rise too?” Ideas, July 23) discusses a new study by political scientist Seth Hill, who claims in a working paper that high minimum wages cause homelessness. Hill’s research provides evidence only of correlation, not causation. The culprit that causes both higher minimum wages and increases in homelessness: States that have built too few new housing units.

Homelessness is at root caused by not building enough housing, and higher housing costs lead voters to support, and governments to pass, higher minimum wages. If anything, minimum wages increase many working families’ ability to pay higher rents, which reduces homelessness. However, to really reduce the number of homeless people, we need to build much more housing in high-cost states.