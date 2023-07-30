The biggest problem with Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign? Ron DeSantis.

Having been bullied by their governor, most of the children who were wearing masks sheepishly removed them. What should have been an easy photo op instead became an abject demonstration of DeSantis’s anti-charm offensive.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” an irritated DeSantis sneered as he jabbed his finger at kids assembled behind him for a press conference in March 2022. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

To understand why Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida’s presidential campaign is flailing barely two months after its launch, think back to when he publicly berated children for wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID.

This is why firing staff and streamlining his political operation might not be enough to save DeSantis’s presidential hopes. The biggest problem with DeSantis’s campaign is DeSantis himself.

After his comically glitchy campaign launch, hosted by Elon Musk on Twitter in May, there was a consensus that things could only get better for the first-time presidential candidate. They haven’t. In fact, DeSantis’s technical difficulties that night might turn out to be his campaign’s high point.

In recent weeks, he continues to trail Donald Trump by double digits in every poll and has fired about 40 percent of his staff. One of those staffers got the boot after reportedly sharing a video that, in one particularly disturbing scene, combined DeSantis’s face, Florida’s flag, a Nazi symbol with the words “Make America Florida,” and armed soldiers marching toward it.

It could have been an opportunity for DeSantis to reject Nazism at a time when hate crimes are prevalent. Instead, DeSantis, who has embraced Trump’s stance of never apologizing, has remained silent — and that silence is telling on him.

In another video, created by the DeSantis campaign, Trump is portrayed as sympathetic to the LGBTQ community (which he most certainly is not). It then pivots to images of DeSantis and — for some weird reason — shots of buff, half-naked men.

“I’m going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the nation’s first out gay Cabinet member.

Though DeSantis tries to present himself as a jeans-wearing, just-folks kind of guy, he’s fooling no one. Exorbitant travel spending has created money problems for his campaign. And then there’s his message. From state to state, DeSantis’s stump speeches consist of little more than tired variations on his “anti-woke” attacks that have overtaken Florida politics and targeted marginalized groups.

These aren’t top-of-mind issues for many potential voters. Besides, it’s tough for someone who chided children for trying to protect themselves from a deadly virus to sell the idea that he’s protecting them by banning drag shows.

DeSantis has tried to distance himself from an ahistorical new Black history curriculum that will teach middle school students “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” But Chris Christie, also a Republican presidential candidate, said DeSantis “started this fire with the [Stop WOKE Act] that he signed, and now he doesn’t want to take responsibility for whatever is done in the aftermath of it.”

Of course, it’s funny to hear Christie criticize DeSantis, who basically stole the former New Jersey governor’s abrasive, bullying style. And in the same way that it ultimately helped stall Christie’s 2016 run for the presidency, DeSantis’s peevishness isn’t playing well on the national stage.

Republican opponents don’t need to derail DeSantis’s campaign — he’s doing that for them.

He certainly isn’t helping himself by claiming that, if elected president, he would consider appointing an infamous anti-vaxxer with a famous surname, currently a Democratic presidential candidate, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Food and Drug Administration. This plays like DeSantis’s Hail Mary pass to his party’s outermost fringes.

We’re less than a month from the first Republican presidential primary debate. It could be crucial in reviving DeSantis’s campaign, which was once touted as a serious threat to the one-term, twice-impeached, oft-indicted former president making another run for the White House.

“Ron DeSantis has never been the favorite or the darling of the establishment, and he has won because of it every time,” Generra Peck, DeSantis’s campaign manager, said in a statement to NBC News. “No one in this race has been under fire more and won than Governor DeSantis. He’s ready to prove them wrong again. Buckle up.”

That’s nothing but empty bravado for a sour candidate whose deeply dysfunctional campaign already seems to be running out of gas.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.