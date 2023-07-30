Chris Sale set for rehab assignment with Worcester, then to return to opener-reliant Red Sox in starting role

Sale (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment Tuesday with Worcester, with the plan calling for him to throw three innings in Syracuse N.Y., against the Mets’ Triple A affiliate. The lefthander is scheduled for at least one more rehab appearance before he could rejoin the big league club.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Red Sox see themselves as legitimate contenders who can make a playoff push, and Chris Sale is a huge piece to the club’s hopes.

The Red Sox and Giants employed the opener/bullpen method twice each in their three-game series that concluded with San Francisco’s 4-3 win Sunday in 11 innings. Both teams went with an opener Sunday and while the Sox have done so due to injured starters, the Giants have done it because their starters have underperformed. The strategy helps a pitcher who usually starts, or the bulk guy, avoid the top of the order more than twice — hiding them, essentially.

Manager Alex Cora has taken notice.

“What they’re doing is interesting, with all their starters in the bullpen and kind of like mixing and matching and going to three innings. That’s something that intrigues me,” Cora said before Sunday’s game. “It puts the other manager [in a situation of], ‘How are we going to do this?’ So maybe we can go that route.”

Not with Sale. The Red Sox would prefer to keep him as a starter, even if it means he only goes three or four innings at a time upon activation from the 60-day injured list.

Could Garrett Whitlock (elbow), who hasn’t proven to be able to stay healthy and has struggled as a starter, and Tanner Houck (facial fracture), who is dominant the first two times through an order but labors the third time through, be used behind an opener when they returnfrom the IL?

Perhaps.

The Red Sox have gone more than a month utilizing the opener in 40 percent of their contests and have managed to dominate their opponents for most of that time. But the sustainability of the strategy, eventually, runs out of steam because there’s so much reliance on bullpen arms.

“It’s going to get tougher now,” Cora said.

The bullpen strategy has been working, thanks, in part, to Nick Pivetta, Chris Murphy, and Brennan Bernardino, Sunday’s opener.

But one thing is clear: the Red Sox need starters, and Sale will remain one.

On to Seattle

The Red Sox will travel to Seattle for a series with the Mariners at T-Mobile Park beginning Monday.

After Sunday’s game, Cora said reliever Joely Rodriguez (hip) will be going on the injured list and Nick Pivetta will start the series opener against the Mariners opposite George Kirby. It was originally an opener game for the Sox.

Brayan Bello had previously been pushed back a day to Tuesday and lines up against the Mariners’ Bryce Miller. Kutter Crawford will be on the hill Wednesday for the series finale vs. Seattle’s Logan Gilbert.

The Mariners (54-51) are 7-3 in their last 10 games, including a 4-0 win Sunday in Phoenix over the Diamondbacks.

McGuire expected back

Catcher Reese McGuire (oblique) will come off the injured list and join the Red Sox sometime during the series in Seattle. The cross-country travel, Cora noted, makes it difficult to pinpoint a day … Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski’s grandson, left Sunday’s game with hamstring tightness.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.