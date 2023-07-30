Hunter Renfroe hits homer in 10th inning to lift Angels over Blue Jays

Renfroe’s 17th home run of the season came off Blue Jays righthander Yimi García (3-4). It was the Angels’ first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. Los Angeles had gone 0 for 27 before Renfroe’s one-out drive to left with Mike Moustakas on third.

Los Angeles (55-51) trails Toronto (59-47) by four games in the AL wild-card race. The Red Sox and Yankees are ahead of the Angels.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Angels beat the Blue Jays, 3-2, in Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.

“I wasn’t really trying to hit a homer there,” Renfroe said. “I was trying to just make sure I hit the ball and get the guy in. I wasn’t trying to swing for the fences.”

With closer Jordan Romano on the injured list with a sore back, Blue Jays manager John Schneider turned to García for the third straight day for the first time all season, but it didn’t work out.

After the game, the Blue Jays announced they acquired righthanded reliever Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals for minor league righties Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein.

Renfroe went 3 for 4 and drove in all three runs. He also hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. He is batting .429 (12 for 28) with two homers and five RBI in his past eight games.

Estévez (5-1) pitched the final two innings for the win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in automatic runner Bo Bichette with a leadoff single in the 10th, but the Blue Jays couldn’t tie it.

After the game, Los Angeles reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with Colorado that sent minor league pitchers Mason Albright and Jake Madden to the Rockies.

The Angels also placed outfielder Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures a day after he was hit in the head by a 91-mile-per-hour pitch from Alek Manoah. Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage. Surgery is an option, but no decision has been made.

Reds take over first place

Elly De La Cruz, the 21-year-old sensation, and Joey Votto, who turns 40 in September, helped the Reds rout the NL West-leading Dodgers, 9-0, in Los Angeles to take over sole possession of first place in the NL Central.

De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and went 4 for 5. He also scored twice as the Reds rapped out 14 hits. De La Cruz broke out of the struggles he’s had since the All-Star break, while Votto shook off his offensive funk with a two-run shot. Votto went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Graham Ashcraft (6-7) scattered five hits over six innings and struck out two for the win.

Votto, whose 418-foot two-run shot into the Reds bullpen in right field made it 7-0, was robbed of a potential second homer on James Outman’s leaping catch at the top of the wall in right-center in the fifth.

Matt Olson drives in five

Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and the Braves beat the Brewers, 8-6, in Atlanta to cap their sweep of the high-scoring series.

Olson has 35 homers, the most in the NL, and 88 RBIs, the most in the majors. The only player in the majors with more homers than Olson is Shohei Ohtani, with 39. Ohtani will bring the Angels into Atlanta for a series beginning Monday night.

The Brewers trail the Reds by a half-game in the NL Central.

Orlando Arcia led off the eighth with a double to left field off Joel Payamps (4-2). With one out, Olson’s tie-breaking homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center. It was the first earned runs allowed by Payamps, who took a 1.68 ERA into the game, in 18 appearances since June 8.

Kirby Yates (5-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias earned his 20th save by striking out the side in the ninth.

Olson’s three-run homer drove in Ronald Acuña Jr., who singled and stole second, and Austin Riley, who walked, to give the Braves a 5-3 lead in the third.

Carlos Santana, acquired from Pittsburgh on Thursday, hit his first homer with the Brewers in the third to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.

Cardinals end Cubs’ run

Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the host Cardinals snapped the Cubs’ eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory.

Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner, and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.

Matz (2-7) allowed four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, covering 12 innings.

Giovanny Gallegos tossed two hitless innings. JoJo Romero threw a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save in his 56th career appearance.

José Ramírez goes deep twice

José Ramírez homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Aaron Civale and the Guardians beat the White Sox, 5-0, in Chicago.

Steven Kwan also homered in manager Terry Francona’s 1,927th win, breaking a tie with Casey Stengel for 13th on the career list.

Civale (5-2), a potential trade target ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, pitched six innings in his second straight win. He allowed three hits, struck out four, and walked two.

Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan, and Emmanuel Clase each pitched an inning to complete a four-hitter.

Kwan led off the fifth with his fifth homer of the season. Ramírez hit a drive deep to right field for his 17th homer on the year later in the inning and added another long ball in the seventh.