Lee Hodges goes wire to wire to pick up first PGA Tour victory with record-setting performance

“The process I went through, I’ll take this week forever,” Hodges said. “I’ll just try to keep replicating this week every time I show up to a tournament.”

Hodges, who started the day with a five-stroke lead on J.T. Poston, was up by three entering the par-5 last hole on his 65th career start. After Poston’s go-for-broke approach yielded a triple bogey, Hodges tapped in a short putt for his third birdie of the round.

Lee Hodges shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round on Sunday for a wire-to-wire title at the 3M Open and his first PGA Tour victory, setting tournament records with a 260 total and a seven-stroke win in Blaine, Minn.

Poston shot a 69 to drop into a three-way tie for second place with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman. Dylan Wu shot a 64 to match Keith Mitchell for fifth at 16 under.

Tony Finau, the defending champion and highest-ranked player at 10th in the FedEx Cup standings participating in this field, shot a 70 to land in a three-way tie for seventh.

Hodges shot a 63 on Thursday, a 64 on Friday and a 66 on Saturday to take a commanding lead into the final round at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine on a former sod farm in suburban Minneapolis. He had two eagles and two bogeys on Sunday.

With one previous top-three finish in 2022 at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., Hodges said on Saturday he couldn’t recall a five-shot lead in his entire career, amateur competition included, and felt as if he was “playing with house money” with his place on the tour next season secured.

Entering the week in 74th place in the FedEx Cup standings, Hodges soared to 33rd with the $1.4 million prize for the win. He became the 23rd third-round leader or co-leader to win on tour this season, following Brian Harman last week at the British Open.

Poston entered the week in 60th place in the FedEx Cup standings and shot up to 38th.

Hodges set the 54-hole tournament record at 193, two strokes better than the score Scott Piercy took into the final round last year.

Hodges had his lead cut from six to four when he three-putted the 15th hole and Poston, his final-round playing partner, smacked his second shot from the fairway to the green about 7 feet from the cup for his fourth birdie of the afternoon. But Hodges bounced right back to match Poston’s birdie on 16.

Poston’s second shot from the rough on the edge of the water glanced off the rocks on the retaining wall and ricocheted backward off the floating tournament logo before a splash that cost him a penalty stroke. His fifth shot rolled down the slope on the front of the green, and he overshot his first putt.

Beau Hossler gave his postseason bid a bump with a blistering 62 in the final round to tie the course record and finish at 13 under for the tournament, tied for 13th place.

The 28-year-old Hossler entered the week in 62nd place on the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 players qualify for the three-stage playoff event that begins Aug. 10 with the St. Jude Championship. There’s one more stop on the tour next weekend at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., to move up — or slide down.

Hossler made eight straight birdies from holes 9 through 16, one short of the PGA Tour record. That included a 45-foot putt he holed on his second shot on No. 13 that had “no business” going in.

LPGA — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under-par 68 to win the Évian Championship by six shots for her first major title.

The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall in Évian-les-Bains, France. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

“It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable.”

Boutier is the third woman from France to win a major, following Patricia Meunier-Lebouc at the 2003 Kraft Nabisco Championship and Catherine Lacoste, who was an amateur when she captured the 1967 US Women’s Amateur.

Boutier, who had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the tournament, was six shots clear of second-place Brooke Henderson of Canada, who was 8 under after her final round of 70.

Boutier took a three-shot lead into the final round and eased any worries she may have had with two birdies to start and another on the fifth hole.

Boutier had a total of four birdies in the final round and a bogey on the par-4 13th.

Five players — Norway’s Celine Borge (68), Mexican Gaby Lopez (68), South Korea’s A Lim Kim (69), and Japan’s Yuka Saso (70) and Nasa Hataoka (72) — were tied for third at 7 under.

Champions — Germany’s Alex Cejka prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl at Bridgend, Wales.

Cejka birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington had finished tied on 5 over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions.

Harrington narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole and could only make par when the players returned to the 18th after duffing a chip from the back of the green.

Overnight leader Cejka began the final round with a double bogey on the first and dropped another shot on the fourth, but battled back to hold a two-shot lead with two holes to play.

A bogey on the 17th halved the 52-year-old Cejka’s advantage and Harrington birdied the last to force extra holes.

Cejka carded a final round of 76 and Harrington returned a 75, with South Korea’s Y.E. Yang and American Rob Labritz the only players able to match the par of 71.

Former top-ranked Vijay Singh finished two shots outside the playoff following a closing 77.

US Junior Amateur — Bryan Kim won the US Junior Amateur championship, winning the final two holes for a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai at Charleston, S.C.

Kim led when the 36-hole final was suspended Saturday, fell behind when the players returned Sunday and then went back ahead for good by winning the 35th hole.

The victory earned the incoming Duke freshman, an 18-year-old from Brookeville, Md., an exemption into the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next June.

After the start of the final round was delayed 3½ hours by rain Saturday, Kim had a 1-up lead through 25 holes when play was suspended.

The 17-year-old Bai quickly won Nos. 26 and 27 to take the lead when play resumed on the Daniel Island Club’s Ralston Creek Course.

The match was tied before Kim hit his approach on the 376-yard, par-4 35th hole to 7 feet. Bai missed a long birdie try before Kim made his putt for a 1-up lead.

Trying to square the match on the par-5 36th hole, Bai missed the green well right from 250 yards with his second shot and then chipped over the green before conceding Kim’s birdie.

Both finalists already earned spots next month in the US Amateur at Cherry Hills in the Denver suburbs, while Kim also got a spot in the 2024 US Amateur at Hazeltine in Minnesota.















