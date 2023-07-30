Linda Caicedo, 18, sparks Colombia to shocking upset of Germany in Women’s World Cup

Germany has never failed to advance from the group stage of the World Cup and this was its first loss in a group game since 1995.

As for the country’s fans, who gave Sydney Football Stadium the feel of a Colombia home game on Sunday, their passionate support created a jubilant atmosphere that lingered long after a 2-1 win over two-time champion Germany provided one of the tournament’s great upsets.

Believe the hype. Teenager Linda Caicedo is for real, and so are Colombia’s chances of going far at the Women’s World Cup.

It is still expected to beat South Korea in its last game of Group H, but will likely have to settle for second place, which could set up a round of 16 match with France.

Caicedo, 18, produced another moment of magic to put Colombia on course for back-to-back wins with her opening goal in the 52nd minute. She needed treatment late in regulation but stayed on the field and, five minutes later, Alexandra Popp equalized from the penalty spot.

That setback for Colombia in the 89th merely preceded an even later twist when defender Manuela Vanegas headed in a winner in seventh minute of stoppage time.

Cue wild celebrations from Colombia, and looks of disbelief among the German players.

Caicedo and her teammates certainly have had a dramatic campaign.

The Real Madrid star, already a cancer survivor, had a health scare earlier in the week when she dropped to the ground, holding her chest in a practice session. Team officials said it was fatigue, and she certainly appeared to be in full flight for her stunning second-half strike.

Caicedo had already scored from distance in the 2-0 win against South Korea on Tuesday. But while that goal involved an error from goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul, on this occasion it was all about individual brilliance.

Collecting the ball from just inside the area after a corner, she worked her way into space by bewildering two German defenders in a fast-stepping move before lashing a shot into the top corner.

“Linda Caicedo is a fantastic player. We knew that before the World Cup,” Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said. “We needed to be very attentive.

“It was a good goal. I have to admit that. But we definitely should be better. We should keep ball.”

Germany is unlikely to be the last team to get the Caicedo treatment in her debut World Cup, provided she remains healthy.

Caicedo needed medical treatment behind play in the 84th minute. She dropped to the ground and, as she lay face down on the pitch, was checked by trainers as the referee stood nearby. She got up and started walking to the bench but, after signaling she was OK, went back onto the field and continued the game.

Marsiglia later tried to allay concerns, explaining that the teen had been exhausted but adding that there was a “bit of acceleration” in her heart.

While Caicedo has been her country’s inspiration at the tournament, Vanegas’s late strike embodied the wide spread of talent in the team.

She rose to head in substitute Leicy Santos’s corner deep into time added on to move Colombia to the top of the group.

“This was a decisive match to qualify for the next round,” Marsiglia said. “This is a great win for the whole country but the game and tournament still continues.”

New Zealand all done

New Zealand outshot Switzerland and even moved goalkeeper Victoria Esson into an attack position several times, but failed to break a 0-0 tie and became the first host nation to be eliminated in group play in tournament history.

All 25,947 seats at Forsyth Barr Stadiums were filled — the only one of Dunedin’s six tournament matches to sell out. The raucous crowd stomped and cheered all night, to no avail.

The Football Ferns are co-hosting the World Cup with Australia, which must win Monday against Canada to avoid its own early elimination.

“Just gutted, I think,” said New Zealand midfielder Malia Steinmetz of the elimination. “Obviously we talked and we were proud of ourselves and what we’ve been able to accomplish, but at the end of the day we wanted to get out of this group stage and we just didn’t. It’s just black and white. So, obviously gutted.”

Switzerland advanced to the round of 16. The Swiss also played to a scoreless draw against Norway, but won the group with the draw against New Zealand, coupled with the Norwegians’ simultaneous 6-0 rout of the Philippines.

New Zealand controlled the pace for long stretches and had its chances to score, outshooting Switzerland, 12-3. Jacqui Hand knocked a shot off the right post in the 24th minute.

Roman Haug’s hat trick powers Norway

Sophie Roman Haug’s hat trick kick-started Norway’s dormant offense and sparked a 6-0 blowout of the Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand, that moved the Norwegians into to the knockout stage.

Advertisement

The Philippines’ debut run in the tournament came to an end as Norway scored early and often, netting three goals in the first 31 minutes.

The Philippines were fresh off of a historic 1-0 win over New Zealand, the squad’s first Women’s World Cup win. Eden Park was turned into a makeshift home match for the Philippines, as fans screamed in unison any time the Philippines touched the ball, even as the deficit grew.

The Norwegians had yet to score in 2023 before their six-goal eruption. Roman Haug one-timed a ball into the net in the sixth minute, and scored again 11 minutes later. Caroline Graham Hansen added a long-distance shot in the 31st minute.

Roman Haug completed the hat trick in injury time.

In the second half, an Alicia Barker own goal in the 48th minute and Guro Reiten’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute extended Norway’s lead to 5-0. Filipina defender Sofia Harrison received a red card in the 67th minute for using excessive force, and the Philippines played the rest of the match a player down.



