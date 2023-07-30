Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina the first to wear hijab in Women’s World Cup

Benzina plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal — the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league. She did not play in Morocco’s opening 6-0 loss to Germany in Melbourne, and had to wait six days to finally get her start in the Group H game in Adelaide.

A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes, and government and soccer officials.

Stepping onto the field against South Korea in Morocco’s second match, defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.

It was worth it. The Atlas Lionesses played with more freedom in an afternoon game against South Korea, scoring in the sixth minute and hanging on for a 1-0 win. Benzina played an important role in the defensive line, and picked up a yellow card late in the game as South Korea counterattacked.

The No. 72-ranked Atlas Lionesses, playing in their first Women’s World Cup, got its first goal on a glancing header from Ibtissam Jraïdi off Hanane Aït El Haj’s cross in the 6th minute.

“We need to savor the win tonight, all together,” Morocco coach Reynald Pedros said. “From tomorrow, this game is behind us. What’s important is what is going to happen against Colombia.”

In the men’s World Cup last year, Morocco strung together its own run of upsets. The team advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and became the first African or Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

The women’s team has already made Women’s World Cup history as the first Arab or North African nation to qualify.



