Once the glory position, elite running back is now treated like a leper in the NFL

But what is even more demoralizing by the league’s latest trend is that elite players are now being disparaged with their simple crime being too productive for their age.

There is no other sport that denigrates its own like the National Football League does. The league refuses guaranteed contracts. It dismisses and disregards players the moment they lose a step, the moment their superpowers are slightly dinged and replaces him with a younger, cheaper model and keeps it moving.

What was once professional sports’ most glamourous position — because of its grace, its power, its speed and its elusiveness — is now the most openly disrespected responsibility in professional sports.

Advertisement

Top-10 backs such as the New York Giants Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs were not re-signed to long-term contracts by their respective teams because the risk was too high. Running backs generally decline as they reach their late 20s, so signing a 26-year-old coming off a career season to a long-term, salary-cap clogging extension is apparently foolish because the deterioration is coming. Years of pounding, thousands of carries and relentless training turns the running back into a perceived has-been before 30.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Statistics do prove that this once glorified position shouldn’t be played by anyone over 27, but the NFL is cruel to deny those men who have paid their physical dues the opportunity for generational wealth because of the decline of their predecessors.

Barkley, who returned from an ACL tear to become a top-five running back because of his speed and toughness, was denied a long-term deal by the Giants — although they gave barely-average quarterback Daniel Jones $40 million per season. Barkley will play this season on a one-year, $11 million contract despite rushing for 1,326 yards, 10 touchdowns and catching 57 passes out of the backfield.

Advertisement

Jones, by comparison, threw for 15 touchdowns in 16 games. The Giants made the playoffs on the back of Barkley and a bruising rushing game while Jones was simply asked not to muck up the offense. Yet, Jones gets the big check.

NFL teams have figured out they can get just as much production out of late-round picks and undrafted free agents as first-rounders. And that’s been a trend for more than a decade. There were no running backs taken in the first round of neither the 2013 draft nor the 2011 draft. The Indianapolis Colts took a calculated risk of selecting a runner with the third overall pick, and Alabama back Trent Richardson was a major bust.

But it’s one thing not to draft running backs high and another to refuse to pay them when they do perform and thrive. A high-level running back used to be essential for NFL offenses in the 1970s, ‘80s and even the ‘90s, despite the expansion of the passing game.

Chris Johnson, a borderline Hall of Famer who rushed for a whopping 7,965 yards in his first six seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2008-13) but played just 35 more games after his final Titans season, said playing the position just isn’t financially and physically worth the risk anymore.

“I feel like we do so much within the offense — running the ball, blocking to protect the quarterback, catching the ball — we do so many components to help out the offense,” he said. “And for us to be the one taking the most brutal hits, and for us not to be one of the top paid positions on the team just baffles me.

Advertisement

“When running backs get to the later part of their career, we know teams want to go younger. They want to start paying us less, so it’s a situation of putting in all this work and not really knowing what the outcome is with playing time and how you’re going to be used in the offense.”

And when running backs do get paid, like Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, whose contract talks lingered and the Cowboys almost felt obligated to pay him after a 1,357-yard season and 12 touchdowns. In Sept. 2019, he received $90 million over six years with $50 million guaranteed, but his production dropped off considerably, averaging 3.8 yards per carry last season by comparison to 5.1 as a rookie.

The Cowboys released Elliott, now a free agent who met with the Patriots this weekend, and other NFL teams took heed to the cap hit and havoc that rewarding any running back in his late 20s can wreak financially. So there’s been a boycott of sorts, and those currently productive ball carriers are left to ponder whether they will receive generational wealth to accompany the arthritis, deteriorating knees and hips and possible CTE that is sure to beset them when the glory is long gone.

Johnson made an astute suggestion, that the salary structure for running backs should be shortened to allow those All-pro runners to get highly compensated during their peak years. The NFL is taking advantage of these players by overusing them during the rookie contracts, when they are cheapest, and then holding back the bag when it’s time to make a true financial commitment.

Advertisement

It’s not surprising. For generations the NFL has churned up and spit out thousands of men without a concern for their long-term health or wealth. As long as we keep watching every Sunday, viewing these men as fantasy players and not flawed human beings, and as long as we pour billions into sports betting and other income streams for the NFL, there is no reason for these teams to care.

Barkley just took the Giants’ one-year, $11 million offer fully realizing that’s the most he’ll ever make in one season. Jacobs is still holding out and could potentially sit out the season. But the way the Raiders view it, Jacobs’ NFL-best 1,653 yards only resulted in six team wins.

So Jacobs gets jobbed. Josh McDaniel remains the coach and often-injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played just one full NFL season, gets $72 million to play quarterback in Vegas, $45 million of that guaranteed.

It ain’t right, and eventually the next generation will figure out that running backs get as much respect as public school teachers.

When asked his advice to young running backs, Johnson was brutally honest: “Change your position, play receiver. For real.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.