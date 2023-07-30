Red Sox fail to hold late lead, lose game and series to Giants in extra innings

In the 11th inning, with the automatic runner on second base, recently acquired reliever Michael Llovera plunked the first batter he saw, Casey Schmitt. Brandon Crawford, the next batter, put down a bunt on the left side of the infield that went for a hit and loaded the bases. That brought up Joc Pederson, who laced an RBI single to right field for the Giants’ second consecutive walkoff win.

After Jarren Duran and Justin Turner staged a late-innings comeback for the second straight day, the Sox fell to the Giants, 4-3, Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Red Sox left Oracle Park with a series loss after the rubber match went 11 innings.

Turner’s 17th home run of the season, a two-run shot with one out in the eighth inning, put the Sox in front, 3-2, but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead. In the seventh, Adam Duvall’s solo shot, his ninth homer of the year, got the visitors on the board.

San Francisco tied the game in the eighth on an infield single, a double, and an RBI ground out.

Both the Red Sox and Giants went with the opener strategy.

Brennan Bernardino, the opener for the Sox who has pitched well in that role, made it through the first inning unscathed. But he loaded the bases in the second following two hit batters and a bunt, forcing manager Alex Cora to go to John Schreiber out of the bullpen with no outs in the inning.

Schreiber limited the damage to just a run on an RBI force out to Rafael Devers at third base. After a scoreless third from Schreiber, the Sox turned to Chris Murphy, the bulk guy. Murphy relinquished a one-out single, then Devers booted a Brandon Crawford grounder, allowing the runner from first base to get to third on the play before Wilmer Flores drilled an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The two runs held up for San Francisco until the Red Sox broke through in the seventh inning when Adam Duvall drilled a solo shot. In the eighth, Duran reached on a double before Turner drilled his homer to left field.

