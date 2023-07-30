Game 105: Red Sox at Giants lineups and notes

The Blue Jays notched a 6-1 victory against the Angels yesterday. That result now puts the Red Sox 2½ games behind both Toronto and the Astros for one of the final two Wild Card spots. The Yankees beat the Orioles Saturday, which means Boston is still seven games back of the division lead, but also just one game up on New York in the Wild Card race. Here are the standings | Wild Card standings .

The Red Sox saw their five-game winning streak end on the bat of JD Davis’s walk-off home run Saturday night in a 3-2 loss to the Giants in San Francisco. They’ll have a shot to take the three-game series, which has produced two close contests so far, this afternoon.

Lineups

RED SOX (56-48): Refsnyder LF, Turner 1B, Devers 3B, Duvall CF, Yoshida DH, Arroyo 2B, Verdugo RF, Reyes SS, Alfaro C

Pitching: LHP Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.31 ERA)

GIANTS (57-48): TBA

Pitching: LHP Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.41 ERA)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Alexander: Jorge Alfaro 1-1, Justin Turner 0-0

Giants vs. Bernardino: Austin Slater 0-1

Stat of the day: In his seven combined innings working as an opener for the Red Sox, Bernardino has allowed just one earned run on four hits and one walk, with 10 strikeouts.

Notes: Sunday’s start as an opener will be Bernardino’s fifth this month. The 31-year-old seems to have grown into the role, having thrown a total of 5 2/3 shutout innings in his last three starts, allowing just three hits and one walk. Eight of the 17 outs he recorded were strikeouts. ... The 34-year-old Alexander will make his third start of the season, with mixed results in the first two. On May 25 in Milwaukee, he retired the Brewers in order in his only inning pitched with one strikeout. On July 23 against the Washington Nationals, he left the game in the opening inning with two outs and runners on first and third, and the bullpen allowed both runs to score. ... Top Giants prospect Marco Luciano continues to look comfortable at the major league level. He logged his first two-hit effort in his third career game on Saturday.