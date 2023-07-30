The Red Sox invested in Rafael Devers. Now he wants them to invest in the team for playoff push.

Devers believes chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom should add to the roster before the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

Devers wants to be remembered for championships, not his contract. He helped the Sox win the 2018 World Series and wants to be back on that stage.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Red Sox invested in Rafael Devers when they signed him to a $313.5 million contract extension in January. But he also invested in them.

“Everybody knows what we need,” Devers told the Globe on Sunday before a 4-3 loss in 11 innings against the Giants. “Hopefully we can get that in the next few days. We can’t control that as players. All we can do is give 100 percent on the field. But we need pitching.”

The Sox played their way into contention this month, overcoming injuries and what at times has been a wonky roster to get within two games of a wild-card berth.

Devers sees the 56-49 Sox as having done their part to earn help from outside the organization. They are 15-7 this month.

“Of course, of course. I think we’ve played good baseball and we’ve tried very hard. We’ve been killing ourselves to be in the position we are in now,” Devers said via a team translator.

“We would like them to reward us with a few good players coming in before the deadline. I think that’s something we’re looking forward to.”

Devers has a .955 OPS and 26 RBIs in 26 career playoff games. October baseball is what matters most to him.

“I’m a player who wants to win,” Devers said. “I love the intensity of the playoffs and everything that goes with it. I would love to be back there.

“That’s the reason everybody plays, to win the World Series.”

Devers has not spoken to Bloom or anybody in the front office about his views on the roster. He trusts manager Alex Cora to handle that on behalf of the players.

In his mind, it’s pretty obvious.

“I don’t need to talk to them. Everybody knows what we need,” Devers said. “There’s no reason to talk to them about it. This year is a much different story than last year. We weren’t in a position to compete last year but this year we are.

“We have shown we can compete with the best teams. That’s why this year is different. We have shown we can succeed.”

With Tanner Houck, Chris Sale, Trevor Story, and Garrett Whitlock expected to return from the injured list in the coming weeks, the Sox will get some reinforcements.

For a team with a potent offense, adding a starting pitcher could have a major impact.

“We’re getting good players back,” Devers said. “I think we need a little help beyond that.”

Devers was 1 for 4 with a double and a walk on Sunday. He also committed a costly error in the fifth inning that led to a run. The third baseman is hitting .261 with an .846 OPS. He hit .292 with an .884 OPS over the previous three years.

Devers was still in his uniform and cleats 15 minutes after the game ended, fingers interlaced behind his head as he stared into his locker with a blank expression.

The Giants intentionally walked him with a runner on second in the 10th inning to get to Yu Chang, who struck out.

“I have a lot to improve,” Devers said. “Right now I want to finish the season strong over the next two months. It’s consistency, that’s been the thing I’m trying to find.”

The Blue Jays, who are only 2½ games ahead of the Sox, traded for hard-throwing Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks on Sunday. Toronto will be at Fenway Park for a three-game series starting Friday.

As rumors swirl and the Sox players wait for what they hope will be positive news, Cora does not feel a need to address the team.

“No. Never done it,” he said. “I lived it as a player. Nobody had to explain to me what people were doing and what they were thinking. That’s the way I saw it.

“Right now, where we’re at, everybody’s looking at what’s going on right in front of us and around us. That’s the best way.

“They have questions and people get anxious and all that. But at the end you have to perform, right? You have a job to do. It sounds very businesslike but you’re getting paid to play baseball. Just go out there and do your best.”

Cora didn’t offer an opinion on what Bloom should do. He pointed to the players coming back from injuries as an avenue of improvement.

“It’s a lot different than last year,” he said.

Devers feels that way, too. His team has done its part and now he wants the front office to do theirs.

