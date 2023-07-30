Revolution to host Atlas in Leagues Cup Round of 32

The New England Revolution will host LIGA MX side Atlas Fútbol Club in the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 on Thursday at Gillette Stadium (time TBA).
Bruce Arena’s side, which has lost only once in its last 11 matches in all competitions, are coming off a 5-1 shellacking of another LIGA MX squad, Athletic San Luis, last Wednesday at Gillette. Forward Giacomo Vrioni scored a hat trick while Gustavo Bou notched a goal and two assists for the victors.
That win gave the Revolution four points in the East 4 bracket, good for second place and a trip to the Cup’s knockout stages. It’s a continuation of the Revolution’s strong play, as they currently own the second-best record in all of Major League Soccer at 12-4-7, good for second place behind Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati (15-2-6, 51 points).
New England holds a 9-2-1 record against LIGA MX clubs all-time, including a 1-0 victory in their previous meeting with Atlas FC during the 2008 SuperLiga. But Atlas are coming off back-to-back 1-0 wins over Revolution rivals New York City FC and Toronto FC, and have allowed just one goal in five matches this season in all competitions.
Atlas are led by midfielder and captain Aldo Rocha, who scored the winner against NYCFC and has two goals across all competitions this season.
The winner of Thursday’s matchup will advance to take on the winner of the all LIGA MX battle between Pumas and Querétaro, which will also be played Thursday. No date has been set yet for the Round of 16 matches.
Tickets go on sale Monday on Revolutionsoccer.net. Season members will automatically receive their tickets for Thursday’s match unless they previously opted out of Leagues Cup earlier this season.