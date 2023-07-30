Revolution to host Atlas in Leagues Cup Round of 32

The New England Revolution will host LIGA MX side Atlas Fútbol Club in the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 on Thursday at Gillette Stadium (time TBA).

Bruce Arena’s side, which has lost only once in its last 11 matches in all competitions, are coming off a 5-1 shellacking of another LIGA MX squad, Athletic San Luis, last Wednesday at Gillette. Forward Giacomo Vrioni scored a hat trick while Gustavo Bou notched a goal and two assists for the victors.

That win gave the Revolution four points in the East 4 bracket, good for second place and a trip to the Cup’s knockout stages. It’s a continuation of the Revolution’s strong play, as they currently own the second-best record in all of Major League Soccer at 12-4-7, good for second place behind Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati (15-2-6, 51 points).