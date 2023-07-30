Rookie wideout Demario Douglas continues to catch the eye at Patriots training camp

Douglas has also earned some snaps with the starting offense — and rightfully so. He’s certainly made the most of his opportunity, picking up right where he left off in the spring.

Douglas is one of the early standouts through four practices, showing off his quickness and route-running. At 5 feet 8 inches, Douglas is obviously undersized but he’s caught the vast majority of his targets from backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.

FOXBOROUGH — Sixth-round draft pick Demario Douglas, who goes by “Pop,” continues to live up to his nickname in the early days of Patriots training camp.

“Whoever I go with, I feel like I’m going to go out there and do what I have to do, going with the first, second, or third team,” he said.

The Patriots also have used Douglas as a return specialist, furthering his value.

Other notes and observations from Day 4 of training camp:

⋅ Rookies Kayshon Boutte and Jake Andrews were the two new absences Sunday afternoon. Boutte, drafted in the sixth round this year, seems firmly behind Douglas on the receiver depth chart. He could be on the bubble to make the final 53-man roster.

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery missed his second straight day, after suffering an undisclosed leg injury during Thursday’s practice. Guard Michael Onwenu (physically unable to perform list), safety Cody Davis (PUP), and tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list) were also absent. All have yet to practice during training camp, though Onwenu made an appearance on the lower fields for the first time.

Linebacker Terez Hall remained limited for the second straight day.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice after missing Friday’s session because of the birth of his first child.

⋅ The pace of Sunday’s practice seemed slower than the previous three sessions. The Patriots are expected to wear pads on Monday, so it makes sense for them to lower the intensity.

Of note, however: For the first time since training camp opened, an 11-on-11 period took place outside of the red zone. The offense, which had struggled inside the 20-yard line, had much more success working on the bigger field.

⋅ One 11-on-11 rep that elicited cheers from the crowd: cornerback Jack Jones batting down Zappe’s ball intended for Douglas. The pass breakup served as a reminder of Jones’s talent, begging the question: Would he be lining up with the starters more if not for his ongoing legal situation? (Methinks yes.)

Jones finally got some run with the first team Sunday, after previously lining up exclusively with the backups. Perhaps those reps are a sign of things to come. New England’s secondary would be more formidable if Jones is available on the boundary.

⋅ Another notable defensive play during an 11-on-11 period: Inside the 10-yard line, first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez almost picked off Mac Jones on a pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. The ball fell out of Gonzalez’s hands, prompting him to put both hands on his helmet in disappointment.

Gonzalez’s acclimation to the NFL sure seems off to a promising start, but the uptick in physicality when the pads come on will be a new adjustment.

“As our offense evolves and does more things, it creates more problems for the defense,” coach Bill Belichick said. “As the defense expands their scheme, it creates more problems for the offense. So, there’s a lot of new learning and teaching, new situations coming up every day. But Christian’s a smart kid, working hard and getting a lot of reps out there.”

⋅ Second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton caught back-to-back touchdowns from Zappe, marking his first receptions of training camp during team periods. After saying Friday that he wasn’t concerned about his lack of production, Thornton showed great touch on his two grabs.

⋅ Belichick said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of the best offseasons on the team, but Bourne still has yet to register significant targets through the team’s first four practices. Bourne, whose role diminished last season, is saying all the right things.

“Of course you want the ball, but it’s about the team,” he said. “We don’t count stats. It’s all about the game, so I just have to be prepared in the game. Coming to practice like I’m going to get the ball every time, running my route like I’m going to get the ball.”

⋅ Matthew Judon’s pre-practice routine has already become a highly anticipated affair.

Moments after Judon ran out onto the field, the crowd started chanting, “Ju-don! Ju-don!” in anticipation for his game of catch with select fans. Judon tossed the football back and forth with a dozen or so fans, making sure to react emotionally if they dropped the ball.

⋅ After practicing in full on Friday, Judon’s level of participation dipped Sunday. He did not leave for the lower fields, as he did on Wednesday and Thursday, but he spent the majority of practice working alone on his conditioning. Though Judon said Friday he is not engaging in a “hold-in” regarding his contract status, his status moving forward bears watching.

⋅ The conditioning element of training camp is in full force for the entire team. After practice, players made their way to the back of the field for hill sprints. On Thursday, they ran line sprints.

