Sun drop home game to Lynx despite another triple-double from Alyssa Thomas

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Kayla McBride hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Lindsay Allen added 16 points and six assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun, 87-83, Sunday in WNBA play.
Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists — her fourth triple-double of the season — for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner scored 31 points and DiJonai Carrington added 11.
Aerial Powers scored 14 points, Jessica Shepard had 12 points, and 14 rebounds, and Dorka Juhász added 11 points for the Lynx.
Minnesota (13-13) has won three games in a row — including a victory Friday over the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Friday. Connecticut (18-7), which had its three-game win streak snapped, dropped a game behind New York in the standings.
Advertisement
Bonner made a layup to get Connecticut within a point before McBride made 1 of 2 from the free throw line to make it 85-83 with 11.1 seconds to go. Juhász blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer by Bonner before Shepard made two foul shots to cap the scoring.
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota’s leader with 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, missed her second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Rachel Banham (thumb) and Emily Engstler (shoulder) also did not play.