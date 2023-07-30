Sun drop home game to Lynx despite another triple-double from Alyssa Thomas

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Kayla McBride hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Lindsay Allen added 16 points and six assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun, 87-83, Sunday in WNBA play.

Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists — her fourth triple-double of the season — for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner scored 31 points and DiJonai Carrington added 11.

Aerial Powers scored 14 points, Jessica Shepard had 12 points, and 14 rebounds, and Dorka Juhász added 11 points for the Lynx.