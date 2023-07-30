Trent Frederic, Bruins exchange arbitration numbers, reportedly $1.5 million apart in talks

The 25-year-old Frederic played the last two seasons for a $1.05 million salary.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , Frederic and the Bruins have exchanged arbitration numbers, with the player asking for a one-year deal at $2.9 million and the club countering with a two-year offer at $1.4 million per season.

Trent Frederic is poised for a bump in pay, and the Bruins winger will soon find out just how much larger his checks will be.

Unless the sides can meet somewhere in the middle, they’ll plead their cases to an independent arbitrator Tuesday. The sides can haggle all the way up until the hearing begins. Once it commences, they must abide by the arbitrator’s figure.

In the past, teams were allowed to walk away from arbitrator’s awards, but are now bound to accept the figure as long as the amount does not exceed $4.539 million, according to CBA guidelines published by capfriendly.com.

Frederic is coming off a solid regular season, setting career highs in games (79), goals (17), and points (31). He was held off the scoresheet in all five games he played in Boston’s first-round loss to the Panthers.

Though center is Frederic’s natural position, the 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pounder has played mostly right wing during his three-plus professional seasons.

