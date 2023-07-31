Jason Aldean cites Marathon bombing before performing his controversial ‘Try That in a Small Town’ at the Xfinity Center

But addressing his fans Saturday, Aldean defended “Try That in a Small Town,” calling it a “really cool song” whose message has “completely gotten overshadowed by all the [expletive].” He then sought to connect its themes to the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing.

The song — and the accompanying music video , in particular — have been condemned by many who say it glorifies gun violence and vigilantism and includes not-so-subtle threats against Black people. (The video has since been edited to remove images of clashes at Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.)

Country singer Jason Aldean invoked the Boston Marathon bombing while introducing his controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town,” at his concert Saturday at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

“I was laying in bed last night and thinking to myself, you guys would get this better than anybody, right?” Aldean told the crowd. “Because I remember a time, I think it was April of 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombings happened. You guys remember this, right? What I saw when that happened was, not a small town — a big [expletive] town — come together. The whole country, especially Boston, came together to find these two [expletives] that did that. Any of you guys that would’ve found those guys before the cops did, I know you guys from Boston, and you guys would’ve beat the [expletive] out of [them].”

But a bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds more is different than a protest that turns violent. The video for Aldean’s song, which debuted on YouTube on July 14, juxtaposed images of Black Lives Matters protests with such lyrics as: “Try that in a small town/ See how far ya make it down the road/ Around here, we take care of our own.” Particularly offensive to many was the projection of news footage from a BLM protest on the wall of a Tennessee county courthouse where a Black teen was lynched in the 1920s.

The backlash prompted CMT to stop airing the video and several artists, including Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, and Jason Isbell, to denounce the song’s message.

“I’m from a small town,” Crow tweeted. “Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting,” she wrote, referring to the 2017 massacre in Las Vegas that began while Aldean was performing onstage. “This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”

