At Newport Folk Fest, a little help from many friends

Los Lobos came to Newport celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary (quipped the band’s David Hidalgo, “So good to be back . . . I think we were last here in, what, 1959?”). Their appearance was billed as “Los Lobos and Friends,” so we all knew ahead of time that there would be guests. During a taut hour-long set that ended abruptly when their allotted time was up, Neko Case joined the group to sing a few, and Nels Cline came on to rip off fiery solos on the band’s brief tour de Dead via “Not Fade Away” and “Bertha.” A third pal, Deer Tick’s John McCauley, remarked on the “friends” tradition at Newport, noting that taking the stage with Los Lobos brought things full circle for him. He first attended the festival in 1988, when his mom brought him to see Los Lobos. His guitar, and Cline’s, too, gave added fuel to the final song Los Lobos played, their pounding, slow-rolling alternative version of their first hit, “La Bamba.”

NEWPORT, R.I. — Like any multi-stage festival, Newport Folk imposes choices on attendees; you can’t see everything. But Newport also has a longstanding affinity for adding the calculation of surprise to the choosing; one of the festival’s calling cards is the appearance of unannounced collaborations or guest appearances. Nothing remotely close to Joni Mitchell’s seismic 2022 appearance happened on closing day this year, but there was plenty of the unexpected to enjoy nonetheless.

Neko Case (second from left) joins Los Lobos on the Newport stage. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Lana Del Rey followed Los Lobos on the main stage, and her participation in the Newport tradition brought Nikki Lane and then Jack Antonoff to the stage. After singing signature song “Summertime Sadness,” she made a comment that perhaps reflected the anomaly of her appearance: “If that’s the only one you know, now you know a bunch of other ones.” No worries there. Popularity at the festival can be judged by the size of the crowd wedging itself into the area in front of the main stage; on Sunday, hers was by far the largest, and almost every song she sang elicited a chorus of screams from the crowd, some of whom appeared to have parked themselves alongside the stage barrier first thing that morning for her late-afternoon performance.

Nikki Morgan performs during the Black Opry Revue set at the Newport Folk Festival. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Those able to resist Del Rey’s gravitational pull found the path to other stages almost devoid of foot traffic. One of those stages was simultaneously hosting something labeled “Folk Family Revue,” headed by Robert Ellis, multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook, and the Texas Gentlemen’s Beau Bedford. Their set was a parade of guests, both in being composed entirely of songs released in 1973 and in the serial procession of folks to sing and play them. We heard Valerie June deliver a stupendous vocal turn on country-soul chestnut “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Abraham Alexander wailing on the Doobie Brothers’ “Long Train Runnin’,” John McCauley singing “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” Madison Cunningham offering George Harrison’s “Give Me Love,” and several more. Cunningham, who performed her own marvelous set earlier in the day, also joined Gregory Alan Isakov midway through his 45 minutes of intense, doleful folk for a breathtaking duet on his “If I Go, I’m Goin.”

The Earls of Leicester perform a Flatt and Scruggs set at Newport Folk Festival. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

The Earls of Leicester had guests of a different form in bluegrass legends Flatt and Scruggs; the band inhabited the music and the ways of those bluegrass legends down to their attire (all in string bowties, with banjo player Charlie Cushman sporting a red one bejeweled with rhinestones), and their single-mic choreography. That was the genre’s past and its foundations; bluegrass’s future was represented by the hour-plus set of closing act Billy Strings and his crack outfit. While heavy on looking back (the Stanley Brothers’ “Rank Stranger,” Jimmy Martin’s “Tennessee”), he also sampled the sorts of explorations (“Turmoil & Tinfoil,” “Meet Me at the Creek”) that are taking bluegrass to new places. And as much as various friends and guests were Newport’s characteristic special sauce throughout the day, there was no moment more resplendent and crowd-silencing than when Strings, unaccompanied by his band or his guitar, sang the ancient hymn “And Am I Born to Die.”

NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL

At Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I., Sunday