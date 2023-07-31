This week’s TV: ‘SNL’ rumors, a Sigourney Weaver drama, and six series begin new seasons

Why? Many are expecting executive producer and creator Lorne Michaels, 78, to leave after the 50th anniversary. Michaels himself has given mixed signals. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave,” he said about the 2024-25 season in 2021. But last year he told the New York Times, “I have no plans to retire.”

Due to the strikes in Hollywood, “Saturday Night Live” hasn’t aired in a while, and that may continue into the next season, the show’s 49th. But there was some loud chit-chat about it last week, and there will certainly be more in the coming year.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe .com . Today’s column covers July 31-Aug. 6.

Advertisement

The New York Post reported that Tina Fey was being courted to succeed "Saturday Night Live" executive producer Lorne Michaels when he retires. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The rumor mill was fueled last week by a piece in the New York Post that had Tina Fey being courted for the job. “I would be surprised if it wasn’t her,” a mystery source told the Post. “Seth Meyers has his own show. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg won’t come here. Judd Apatow passed [on the job] years ago. Amy Poehler has her own stuff. Bill Hader is directing a movie. Kate McKinnon is too hot.”

However, after the Post story appeared an NBC spokesperson told ET Canada that “there is no truth to this report.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. I’m a fan of Sigourney Weaver, so I’m going to give her new Amazon miniseries, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” a try. It’s a seven-part Australian mystery based on the Holly Ringland novel, with Weaver’s June, a flower farmer, taking in her 9-year-old granddaughter, Alice, after the child loses her mother and her abusive father in a mysterious fire. Weaver + Aussie Accent = Yes Please, Mate. The moody miniseres (trailer here) premieres on Friday.

Advertisement

Graham Greene (left) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in "Reservation Dogs." Shane Brown/FX

2. There are a bunch of returning series this week, including some of my favorites. “Reservation Dogs” (Hulu, Wednesday) continues to follow the group of Indigenous kids, now back from California and living on their Oklahoma reservation. This season, the show’s third and last, will feature Graham Greene. Season two of the British teen series “Heartstopper” (Netflix, Thursday) picks up with friends-now-boyfriends Nick and Charlie navigating the next chapter of their relationship. The British dark comedy “Breeders” (FX, Monday at 10 p.m.), featuring the fantastic pairing of Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, returns for its fourth and final season. The aerobics opus “Physical” (Apple TV+, Wednesday) starring Rose Byrne is back for its third and final season. The 16-episode sixth season of Lena Waithe’s “The Chi” (Paramount+, Friday, and Showtime, Sunday at 9 p.m.) will be split in two, with the second eight episodes coming at a later date. And the star-filled “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO, Sunday at 9 p.m.) — accused by some, including Magic Johnson, of inaccuracy — returns with seven episodes that cover 1980-1984.

3. For some, there can never be too many true-crime docuseries. So here’s a new three-parter for them, this one about Christina Boyer, the so-called “Poltergeist Girl” and “Telekinetic Mom,” who claimed to have telekinesis and who is now serving a prison term for having murdered her 3-year-old daughter in 1992. (Trailer here.) Called “Demons and Saviors,” the series follows a group of amateur sleuths obsessed with exonerating her. It premieres Thursday on Hulu.

Advertisement

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge” Ten amateur bakers compete. Netflix, Friday

“FBoy Island” The first season of the Max series airs on broadcast TV. The CW, Thursday, 9 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Minx” The comedy returns in good form for season two. Starz

“Justified: City Primeval” Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in this miniseries. FX, Hulu

“The Afterparty” Season two of the murder-mystery comedy is set at a wedding. Apple TV+

“Full Circle” A dynamic thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Max

“The Bear” The show returns with a strong second season. Hulu

“The Full Monty” A warm return to the struggling community of Sheffield. Hulu

“The Crowded Room” A portrait of mental illness starring Tom Holland. Apple TV+

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.