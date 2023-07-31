Draper buys land near Kennedy Space Center

Nonprofit engineering firm Draper has acquired 5.3 acres of land in Titusville, Fla., near the Kennedy Space Center. The undeveloped location, purchased from North American Properties for $2.2 million, will, when built out, help Cambridge-based Draper provide engineering and research services for its customers in national security and space systems. Draper plans to build 35,000 square feet as part of the first phase, and a second phase will accommodate another 25,000 square feet. The company plans to employ 50 people there initially but expects that could grow to 150 over time. This will be Draper’s third campus in Florida, following locations in St. Petersburg and Cape Canaveral, and its 10th nationwide. “We are truly excited to expand our national presence with this new campus in Florida,” Jerry Wohletz, president and chief executive of Draper, said in a statement. “In our efforts to expand our presence, we placed great value on the talent pool, access to various markets and cultural diversity, making Florida our ideal destination.” — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

MOVIES

Advertisement

“Haunted Mansion” movie had a scarily bad opening

Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” took in about $24 million at the weekend box office, a comatose result for a movie that cost at least $200 million to make and market. The comedic horror movie received poor reviews. Competition was also fierce: “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) collected an astounding $93 million in its second weekend, easily claiming first place, while “Oppenheimer” (Universal) racked up about $46.2 million. “Barbie” has now collected more than $750 million worldwide, according to Comscore, which compiles box office data. “Oppenheimer” has delivered roughly $400 million in global ticket sales. But “Haunted Mansion” also had the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first big-budget movie to get sideswiped by the Hollywood actors’ strike, which is now in its third week. Until the strike is resolved — no talks are scheduled — the actors’ union has barred its members from engaging in any publicity efforts for completed films and TV shows. No red carpet appearances, no social media posts, no interviews on morning news shows, and no participation in newspaper or magazine articles. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to double same-day delivery facilities

Amazon will double the number of US same-day delivery facilities in the “coming years,” the company announced Monday, an investment executives are counting on to maintain Amazon’s lead in the $1.4 trillion online shopping market. Speedy delivery remains a major imperative for Amazon, and the company said more than half of all orders placed by Prime subscribers in the 60 largest metropolitan areas during the most recent quarter arrived the same or next day. Amazon also said that it has delivered more than 1.8 billion units to Prime members in the United States with same-day or one-day delivery so far this year, up about fourfold from the same period in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is fixed on a building where the bank has offices in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 8, 2022. Michael Probst/Associated Press

BANKING

UBS to unload Credit Suisse loans in Asia

UBS is planning to exit billions of dollars in loans to Credit Suisse’s clients in the Asia Pacific region, as the Swiss bank works to neutralize risks to its profitability and reputation from the defunct lender. The bank intends to either wind down or sell off the majority of Credit Suisse’s more complex and higher-risk structured loans in APAC, people familiar with the matter said. Those riskier assets will be placed in the so-called Non-Core Unit for businesses that UBS doesn’t want, the people said. The bank is likely to keep less complicated loans made against liquid collateral — so-called Lombard loans — they said, who asked not to be named discussing private details. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Kosovo journalists protest closure of television station by government

Kosovo’s journalists on Monday protested the government’s decision to suspend a private television station’s operations. Authorities made the move last week because they said there were irregularities concerning the registration of Klan Kosova’s business license that violated the country’s constitution. Scores of journalists and members of civil society organizations gathered in downtown Pristina in front of the main government building to protest the suspension of the broadcaster’s operations. The demonstrators said it was a “politically motivated” action taken by the government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti. It was the first closure of a media outlet since the end of Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war, they said, holding a banner that read “Democracy dies in darkness.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Euro economy returns to growth

The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted — supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3 percent from the previous three months after shrinking and stagnating in the two earlier periods, according to Eurostat data published Monday. A separate release showed consumer prices rose 5.3 percent from a year ago in July, as expected. But in a sign of lingering dangers, the closely watched underlying inflation measure that excludes volatile costs like food and energy overshot estimates by a touch to stay at 5.5 percent, surpassing the headline gauge for the first time since 2021. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

A passenger walks past Delta planes on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

TRAVEL

Air travel may be declining in the US

The air travel boom in the United States appears to be fading. Purchases by US consumers directly from major domestic airlines declined across the board in the second quarter, marking the first drop in more than two years, according to Bloomberg Second Measure. The data isn’t a full picture, though. It tracks anonymous credit and debit card transactions made with carriers but excludes booking sites and corporate sales. Americans splurged on air travel over the past year as pandemic restrictions lifted; not even a surge in ticket prices slowed them down. But after facing the highest inflation in decades, consumers have been reducing all kinds of discretionary purchases, including apparel, electronics, and sit-down restaurants. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Paternity leave struggles to gain hold in Japan

Japan is far from reaching the paternity leave goals laid out by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, even though a record percentage of fathers took time off to be with their babies last year. According to the survey published Monday by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, 17.1 percent of men whose wives gave birth between October 2021 and September 2022 took paternity leave, up more than three percentage points on the previous year. Just over 80 percent of women took maternity leave, down slightly from the previous year. As part of a package aimed at tackling an aging society, Kishida vowed to raise the percentage of fathers working in the private sector who take at least a week of paternity leave to 50 percent in 2025 by bolstering benefits. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

BEER

Heineken stock plummets on lower earnings

Heineken shares plunged after the Dutch brewer cut its earnings forecast on weakening consumption following double-digit price increases. Operating profit slumped 22 percent on an adjusted basis in the first half, the Amsterdam-based brewer said Monday. Beer volume dropped more than expected as Heineken boosted pricing by almost 13 percent. Heineken is the first of the big global beermakers to report first-half results, and its results may portend difficulties for rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS