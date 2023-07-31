Larry Culp brings GE back from the brink

The Boston-based company’s stock is on a tear, surging 77 percent this year to rank among the biggest gainers in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

They say breaking up is hard to do, but the mood at General Electric has brightened as the yearslong dismantling of the famed conglomerate nears completion.

This column is from Trendlines, my business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail on Mondays and Fridays, sign up here .

The latest: GE reported second-quarter earnings last week that blew past Wall Street estimates. Jet engine sales have taken off as airlines respond to a travel boom, and demand for wind turbines is improving.

Advertisement

“In the first half alone, earnings have now surpassed our full-year 2022 results,” GE chief executive Larry Culp said on a conference call with analysts.

The backstory: Culp had already made his name as a superstar CEO when he was tapped five years ago as the first outsider to run GE since its founding in 1892. The company’s future was in doubt and its stock was in a tailspin.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Culp accelerated the split-up of a company whose businesses once ranged from industrial equipment to appliances to finance to broadcast television. The final big step — the spinoff to shareholders of GE’s power and renewable energy business — is set for early next year.

Wall Street has warmed to the prospect of GE as a “pure play” on the aviation industry. Culp has also restored investors’ confidence by cutting debt and increasing cash flow.

“The guy is excellent in the role,” said Joshua Aguilar, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

While GE’s stock is no longer a screaming buy after climbing from a May 2020 low of $34 to $114 on Friday, Aguilar said, Culp has positioned the company for longer-term success.How did he pull GE out of its nosedive?Culp stuck with three basic principles:

Advertisement

Keep it simple: The CEO understood that while a conglomerate could provide financial stability through diversification, it is unwieldy to manage and hard for investors to understand.

It was a counterintuitive decision; before GE, Culp ran Danaher, a much smaller company that was considered a model of a successful conglomerate.

Prior to Culp’s arrival, GE was already much smaller than in 1999, when its market value peaked at more than half a billion dollars. Gone were NBCUniversal, the plastics business, and most of GE Capital.

But Culp sped up the divestitures, completing the sale of GE’s lighting, aircraft leasing, and oil and gas businesses. He made sure Chicago-based GE Healthcare got its finances in order, sold its biopharma division to Danaher, and cleared the way for a December 2022 spinoff that was announced under his predecessor, John Flannery.

Culp also made a call his predecessors would not or could not: spin off the money-losing power and renewable energy business. Called GE Vernova, with a small headquarters staff in Cambridge, the company will begin trading separately early next year.

What’s left of the company Culp took over, renamed GE Aerospace, builds and services aircraft engines and related systems for the commercial and military markets. GE Aerospace will be run out of Indianapolis, with Culp at the helm and its plant in Lynn the company’s biggest presence in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Deliver the deliverables: Culp crystalized GE’s strategy, but he still needed to execute it.

He used billions of dollars in proceeds from asset sales to lighten the company’s heavy debt load. The company cut expenses and boosted productivity.And Culp steered both GE and Wall Street to watch one measure of performance above all others: free cash flow. That’s the amount of cash available after operating expenses to cover outlays such as debt payments and dividends.In the second quarter, GE’s free cash flow more than doubled to $415 million. Net debt has fallen to $24 billion from $135 billion in 2017.

Sweat the small stuff: Culp is a true believer in kaizen, the Japanese philosophy centered around an unrelenting improvement in business practices.

He’s as comfortable walking the factory floor as he is in the C-suite — maybe more comfortable. His attention to small improvements contrasts with previous GE CEOs’ penchant for bold moves like acquisitions.

Next chapter: GE Aerospace’s future is brighter but not guaranteed. To keep the support of investors, the company will need to “beat and raise,” said Peter Cohan, an associate professor of management practice at Babson College.

That means regularly exceeding analysts’ financial forecasts and lifting the company’s earnings guidance, he said. But aviation has its ups and downs, and the business could hit turbulence like it did after 9/11 and during the worst of the pandemic.

“It’s an upcycle now,” Cohan said. “It does feel good, but curb your enthusiasm.”

Advertisement

The late Jack Welch, pride of the North Shore, built GE into the country’s most valuable company in the 1990s through skillful management and ruthless cost controls. Jeff Immelt, a GE lifer who succeeded Welch, took the blame for GE’s fall from grace, but we should remember he had to deal with the aftershocks of 9/11 and the Great Recession.

The story isn’t finished, but Culp seems to have secured his legacy as the leader who killed off the old GE in order to create a new one.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.