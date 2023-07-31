Attorney general files public records lawsuit against Malden charter school

Andrea Campbell’s office said the Malden-based charter school received 10 records requests between January and November of last year, but declined to provide the records. In response to the requests, Mystic Valley Regional officials claimed the school was exempt from the state’s public records law, which says every person has the right of access to public information, because “as a Commonwealth Charter School, it does not fall under the category of entities handling public documents,” according to the lawsuit

The state attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit on Monday against Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, claiming the school failed to comply with the Massachusetts Public Records Law.

Advertisement

Those who made public records requests and were denied include the Malden News Network, Commonwealth Transparency and Malden mayoral candidate Lissette Alvarado.

Some of the requested records included correspondence between the school and the Globe, as well as other news outlets, all of which had reported on the controversies involving the charter; accounting and corporate statements; meeting packets distributed to the school board; and conflict of interest disclosures filed by the Mystic Valley Regional Board of Trustees.

The lawsuit was filed in the state Superior Court on Monday by the AG’s Division of Open Government, which has the authority to enforce open meeting and public record laws in the state.

“After MVRCS refused to comply with several orders issued by the Supervisor of Records, the Supervisor referred the matter to the Attorney General to ensure compliance,” the AG’s office said in a press release. “By bringing this action, the Attorney General seeks a declaration that MVRCS is a custodian of public records subject to the Public Records Law, and that it must respond to public records requests.”

Mystic Valley Regional Superintendent and Director Alex Dan did not immediately respond to the Globe’s request for comment on Monday.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her @adriarwatson.