Beloved ‘gas station dog’ hit, killed at East Providence business where she’d greet neighbors

“Everyone in this town knew the dog,” said Karin DiPietro, Maple’s owner. “I mean, I have over 1,000 people reaching out to me.”

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — As soon as word spread that Maple, a 14-year-old shepherd-labrador mix, was struck and killed by a car zipping through the lot of Brothers Gas in the Rumford section of East Providence, a tide of support came rolling in.

Maple wearing a hat. The canine, known as the "gas station dog" to locals, was hit and killed this month.

Maple could always be found hanging around at Brothers Gas, a small corner station and store owned by DiPietro’s best friend, Lebanon Succar. The black and beige canine was affectionately called the “gas station dog,” DiPietro said, and would greet people who came to the station to fill up or as they passed through the neighborhood.

“We do all the holidays here,” DiPietro said of the North Broadway gas station, which is known for its spooky Halloween decor. “Kids would come in just to take pictures with her and not even get gas.”

But on July 11, Maple was hit and killed by a driver who cut through the business’s lot, leaving those who knew her feeling devastated.

According to DiPietro, the driver, who was not getting gas, came “flying through the parking lot” at around 30 miles per hour when he hit Maple. The person then allegedly circled around and drove through the lot again, this time from the other direction, she said.

“He ran over my dog head to hip,” DiPietro said. “He stopped on top of her.”

“The whole community is upset by it,” added Succar.

DiPietro said she and a friend called the police and then rushed Maple to the veterinary hospital. The dog, for years a dependable presence in the neighborhood, died on the way there, she said.

“I don’t remember much after that,” DiPietro said.

According to an incident report filed by the East Providence Police Department, the man who struck the dog was heading to a medical appointment at the time of the accident.

After hitting Maple with his car, the man reportedly left his information with the gas station staff before driving off, the report said. Police pulled the driver over a short time later on nearby School Street, where he told officers that he was “lost and panicking,” according to officials.

The report, which was slightly redacted, said the driver “did have a medical problem.”

The responding officer concluded the incident was an “accident” and “requires no further follow up.”

“I was told my dog was a possession, so no charges could be filed,” DiPietro said.

DiPietro shared Maple’s story in a Facebook post a day after the dog was hit. The update about Maple garnered hundreds of responses from people, including those who said they knew her or had interacted with her.

“When I stopped by the station today it felt so different,” one person wrote. “Oh boy, she is loved and will be missed by so many.”

Another person shared a photo of the dog lying down on a rug at the station.

On Saturday, DiPietro organized a memorial for Maple where dozens of people gathered to honor the dog’s life. They buried Maple’s ashes and planted a maple tree, which was donated by a Brothers Gas customer. It was a rainy start to the morning, but then the sun came out right on cue.

“All of the sudden this streak of rainbow appeared,” DiPietro said. “It was amazing. No one could believe it.”

DiPietro said she’s been traumatized by the incident, and she’s disappointed that the man never called to apologize. It’s the second time DiPietro lost pets to tragedy. In 2016, her dog and cat died in a house fire, she said. But Maple survived.

“And that’s how she became the gas station dog,” DiPietro said. “She couldn’t be alone. So she always came here. For years and years and years.”

