Boston police arrest 33-year-old man charged with stealing truck with baby inside in Dorchester

A 33-year-old Boston man accused of stealing a truck with a baby inside earlier this month was arrested Monday morning by Boston police, authorities said in a statement.

Cristofanes “Christopher” Mendes faces charges including reckless endangerment of a child after authorities said he stole the truck while a baby was still inside a car seat on the afternoon of July 14.

The baby’s parents had parked their vehicle near Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street and gotten out, but the suspect -- later identified as Mendes by police -- jumped into the vehicle and sped away, police said.