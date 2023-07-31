Boston police arrest 33-year-old man charged with stealing truck with baby inside in Dorchester

A 33-year-old Boston man accused of stealing a truck with a baby inside earlier this month was arrested Monday morning by Boston police, authorities said in a statement.
Cristofanes “Christopher” Mendes faces charges including reckless endangerment of a child after authorities said he stole the truck while a baby was still inside a car seat on the afternoon of July 14.
The baby’s parents had parked their vehicle near Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street and gotten out, but the suspect -- later identified as Mendes by police -- jumped into the vehicle and sped away, police said.
Mendes returned to the scene a few moments later, stopped, and placed the baby in the car seat onto the sidewalk, according to police. He then drove away again, although the truck was found abandoned an hour later on Columbia Road.
On Monday, Boston police said Mendes was arrested without incident in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Chesterton Street in Roxbury around 10:30 a.m. He was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester, police said in a brief statement.
No attorney was listed for his Boston case Monday, according to Boston Municipal Court files. He had not been arraigned as of Monday afternoon, according to the clerk’s office.
