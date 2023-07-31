Chelmsford police investigate alleged armed robbery at Cumberland Farms

An initial investigation found that a man entered the store wearing a black gaiter, demanded cash and disposable nicotine cartridges, and showed the clerk an object that appeared to be a handgun, the statement said.

Shortly after 2:40 a.m., Chelmsford police responded to reports of an armed robbery at 71 Drum Hill Road, police said in a statement .

An armed man allegedly robbed a Cumberland Farms store in Chelmsford early on Monday morning, police said.

Chelmsford and Lowell police, with assistance from K-9 officers, were unable to immediately locate the alleged robber, officials said.

The man is described as about 6 feet tall and was wearing all black clothing and gloves at the time of the robbery, the statement said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police at 978-256-2521.

