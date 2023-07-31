Franklin Park Zoo to host ‘Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience,’ opening Friday

The lantern display will appear nightly until Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the statement said.

For the fourth year, guests will be able to view an array of colorful and fanciful lantern designs spread across the zoo’s 72 acres, with this year’s exhibition featuring all-new attractions, Zoo New England said in a statement Monday.

“Boston Lights,” a lantern show presented by National Grid, will return to Franklin Park Zoo on Friday, officials said.

Lanterns taking the shapes of mythical dragons, Egyptian pyramids, and various wildlife on land and under the sea will be on display, officials said. The exhibition will include a 197-foot-long display featuring pagodas, cranes, lotuses, and flowers, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The lanterns, many which were custom-built for the zoo, will be lit using energy-saving LED lights, the zoo said. The show aims to highlight the importance of conserving biodiversity across the planet, the statement said. Tickets can be purchased here.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.