Authorities probe cause of Hampton Beach banner plane crash; pilot escaped injury

The FAA posted a preliminary report that said the “aircraft crashed in the ocean for unknown reasons.”

Around noon, the single-engine Piper PA-18 landed on the water near Hampton Beach “during a banner tow operation,” Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

Authorities are investigating what caused a banner plane to crash into the ocean at Hampton, N.H., on Saturday.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured, Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon said Monday.

“He was quite fortunate,” McMahon said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The plane landed about 30 yards offshore behind the Sea Shell performance complex on Ocean Boulevard, officials said.

Video shot by witnesses showed the plane gradually getting closer to the water, as it were trying to land, before flipping forward when the wheels and nose hit the water. Lifeguards swam to the plane to rescue the pilot, and the plane was later dragged onto the beach.

McMahon praised the New Hampshire State Beach Patrol for their rescue efforts.

“They did a terrific job,” he said.

FAA records show that the plane is registered to Eugene F. Gray of North Hampton, N.H. Gray could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Monday, a banner plane crashed into the ocean in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The pilot was being treated at a hospital, according to local media reports.





