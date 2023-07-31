Husband shot R.I. woman in thigh before killing himself, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — A woman is in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital after her husband allegedly shot her in her right thigh early Monday, before killing himself.
Police confirmed that the alleged shooter was Walter Lopez, 52, who was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Lopez’s wife, who police have identified only as a 34-year-old woman, was found injured from the gunshot wound inside a home at 765 Fairmount St. Officers applied tourniquets to her leg to control bleeding, and she was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, said Deputy Chief Thomas A. Calouro.
Investigators responded to the home shortly after receiving a 911 call at 2:13 a.m. Monday from a 20-year-old family member who said he was awoken by the sound of a gunshot, Calouro told the Globe.
The unidentified 20-year-old man and his 3-year-old sister were unharmed, police said. An animal control unit removed the family’s dog from the home.
Police have responded to at least three incidents at the Fairmount Street home in the last week.
Calouro said police received complaints of larceny on July 25 and on Saturday, both of which were arguments over a vehicle and “civil in nature.” On Friday, police also responded to the home over a domestic argument.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Detective Division were at the home investigating the incident as of 9:45 a.m. Monday.
