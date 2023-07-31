Husband shot R.I. woman in thigh before killing himself, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — A woman is in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital after her husband allegedly shot her in her right thigh early Monday, before killing himself.

Police confirmed that the alleged shooter was Walter Lopez, 52, who was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Lopez’s wife, who police have identified only as a 34-year-old woman, was found injured from the gunshot wound inside a home at 765 Fairmount St. Officers applied tourniquets to her leg to control bleeding, and she was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, said Deputy Chief Thomas A. Calouro.

Investigators responded to the home shortly after receiving a 911 call at 2:13 a.m. Monday from a 20-year-old family member who said he was awoken by the sound of a gunshot, Calouro told the Globe.