DeSantis talks economic priorities in N.H.: ‘The elites in this country have failed’

DeSantis, who’s polling in a distant second place behind former president Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, unveiled his 10-point economic agenda with an hourlong event at Prep Partners Group, a warehousing and logistics company.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — While he aims to shake off a sluggish stretch of his presidential campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a broad set of economic priorities Monday to reverse the trajectory of what he called a nation “in decline.”

”The elites in this country have failed,” he said, framing his remarks as a declaration of economic independence from failed leaders and their policies.

”We are a nation with an economy, not the other way around,” he added. “We are citizens in a republic. We are not cogs in a global economic empire.”

While he stuck to the topic and insisted that the reporters do the same with their questions, DeSantis included hallmarks of his socially conservative messaging. He spoke out against corporate training programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion; vowed to combat environment, social, and governance criteria in investing; and he called for changes in student loan rules to pressure universities to change their course offerings.

Schools have been running up the tab with easy-to-get student loans, so universities themselves should be held responsible for the student debt accumulated by their pupils, he said. Those financial pressures will prod the schools to think twice about their “ideological” programs, he said.

DeSantis said student loans should be eligible for discharge through bankruptcy, but he reiterated his opposition to federal student loan forgiveness.

”It’s wrong to say that a truck driver should have to pay off the debt of somebody that got a degree in gender studies,” he said.

