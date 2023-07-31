Maine woman airlifted after experiencing a medical issue while hiking in White Mountains

A Maine woman was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after being rescued between the summit of Mt. Lafayette and AMC’s Greenleaf Hut in the White Mountains following a medical incident, New Hampshire officials said.
Around 5:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was informed Mary Ervin, 42, was having a medical issue while on a hike, according to a statement.
AMC crew members were able to locate Ervin and assist her to the Greenleaf Hut, where they arrived around 7:10 p.m., and Ervin’s condition worsened, the Fish and Game statement said.
The New Hampshire Army National Guard was alerted and by 10:42 p.m., the Guard had hoisted Ervin into a helicopter where she was then brought to the Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment.
Officials did not release any other information.
