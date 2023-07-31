After 10 hours of discussion, NAACP approves slate of policy priorities

“I am inspired by your ability to stay and do the work of the association,” Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP’s national board of directors, told the weary crowd. “Because of that, you’ve promptly missed the free cheese and crackers that they had at the two receptions that began.”

The issues up for consideration on the penultimate day of the NAACP’s National Convention in Boston could potentially influence the association’s political moves at the local, state, national, and even international levels.

Following more than 10 hours of spirited debate and voting, the NAACP delegates on Monday approved a slate of policy priorities that will shape the association’s agenda going forward on topics such as stricter gun control laws, antiracist education in K-12 classrooms, and economic investments in underserved communities.

Most of the resolutions discussed Monday were in response to current events. Since its previous vote last July, 14 states have banned most abortions, more than half of US states have approved anticritical race theory legislation, and book bans in public school libraries are on the rise.

This summer, the Supreme Court dismissed affirmative action, blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, and allowed businesses to refuse LGBTQ+ clients.

Though scheduled to end at 3:30 p.m. Monday, the voting session stretched into the evening, in large part because of the number of amendments submitted to previously filed resolutions, and the spirited discussions surrounding them.

One delegate, exasperated with the sluggish voting process, asked the association to adopt a rule change that would not require a vote for any resolutions without submitted amendments. It was voted down.

By 6:30 p.m., NAACP leadership suggested to send the remaining resolutions and amendments to the national board for voting, rather than putting them up to a vote of the roughly 500 delegates who were still present. But some delegates opposed. That, too, was ultimately voted down.

“The reason we’re here is because we’ve been throwing in the towel, letting people make decisions for us,” said Kenneth Cook of Matteson, Ill. “We’re here to vote!”

Before voting on the resolutions, the 1,665 delegates heard from elected officials and NAACP leaders, who reflected on the association’s lasting legacy in Boston and the Commonwealth.

Joe Kennedy III, a former US representative and current Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, said Boston has had remarkable civil rights legends such as Bill Russell and Mel King, but has long struggled to address problems of racism head on.

It took a Boston NAACP lawsuit, he said, to desegregate the city’s public schools in 1974, a court decision that went on to become one of Boston’s defining moments.

His hometown, he said, has struggled to become a space “where racism finds no safe harbor, but through it all, the NAACP never gave up on Boston.”

“You’ve pushed hard, you’ve spoken hard truth, you’ve held us to account, but you never walked away,” Kennedy said.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley said delegates visiting Boston for this year’s convention are seeing a city that has changed since 1982, when the convention was last held here. Her standing as the first woman of color to represent Massachusetts in Congress is a testament to such progress, Pressley said.

“Even the ancestors in their wildest dreams could never predict that the city of Boston would be represented in the halls of Congress by an unapologetically bald Black woman,” she said.

Still, she said, “there’s work to do.”

Cornell William Brooks, a former NAACP president and current professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School, said Black Americans face trying times, especially in light of the Supreme Court using the 14th Amendment to strike down affirmative action and endorsing “its own weakened version of the Voting Rights Act.”

But the association should not be deterred, Brooks said, because previous generations of NAACP members have fought for just laws under troublesome circumstances.

“When the flames are turned up, when the fire is turned up, when the heat gets hot, that’s the time to move,” Brooks said. “The NAACP will not stand still, we will not stand down, [and] we will not go back.”

When it last convened in Boston 41 years ago, the NAACP didn’t pull any political punches in its stance toward the federal government. At one event, then-NAACP president Benjamin Hooks said he wanted to “make it possible” to send President Reagan back “to the purple hills of California.”

In a keynote address to 3,000 delegates, then-national board chair Margaret Bush Wilson said the Reagan administration was “hopelessly and openly hostile to Black Americans and poor Americans and our best interests.”

At the 1982 conference, the association finalized a boycott of film studios with minimal Black representation, formed a hiring agreement with 450 utility companies, and developed a nonpartisan political action network to increase Black voter turnout.

One lasting imprint of that Boston convention is a national redistricting policy. A decade after formalizing that policy, and two years after updated congressional maps went into effect, Black voters helped elect what was then the largest number of Black US lawmakers in US history, and the first Black members of Congress from several Southern states since Reconstruction.

And delegates believe the hundreds of resolutions considered during Monday’s session have potential for a similar impact.

During Monday’s session, the delegates approved a resolution on stricter gun control laws, including seeking a new ban on possession of assault weapons “modeled after military firearms” and improved reporting of mental health history during firearms purchases.

They also approved resolutions to call for lawmakers to promote transparency in lottery ads, promote equity within the IRS, and funnel economic resources into communities impacted by historic redlining.

Regarding K-12 schools, the delegates accepted a resolution denouncing anticritical race theory legislation “that ultimately decreases knowledge and understanding of culturally diverse groups for students.” They also called for policies that would bump BIPOC representation among teachers and other school staff.

On the post-secondary level, the body approved an effort encouraging the federal government to eliminate student debt, as well as provide further financial support to historically Black colleges and universities.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.