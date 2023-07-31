At the NAACP Convention, a day of policy discussions and recognizing progress

“The things that come out of our convention have not just local, state or national impact, but they can have international impact,” said Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP’s board of directors.

But 41 years later, the nonpartisan organization is expected to aim its voting power at the US Supreme Court and various state legislatures. Affirmative action, anti-critical race theory legislation, and rollbacks on LGBTQ+ rights will shape the policy recommendations 2,000 delegates will vote on Monday morning at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

When the NAACP last convened in Boston in 1982 , the ill effects of Reaganomics on Black America, voter registration, and bolstering the organization’s membership dominated the discussion.

When the convention last visited Boston, the NAACP was operating under different conditions. Support for the association was not as widespread as it is now, so money for policy endeavors was strained, said Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, a local activist and political strategist.

“There were just a number of things the NAACP wanted to hold high, whether they were financed or not,” she said.

At the gathering, NAACP’s opposition to the Reagan administration was high, with then-president Benjamin Hooks outlining plans to send Ronald Reagan back “to the purple hills of California.” Then-US senator Ted Kennedy and former vice president Walter Mondale blasted Reagan for what they considered as attacks on civil rights.

During the ‘82 convention, the NAACP also learned that SCOTUS would not hold it financially responsible for its ‘60s boycott of white businesses in Port Gibson, Miss.

Moments after then-NAACP general counsel Thomas I. Atkins announced the victory, 30 members of the NAACP’s Mississippi delegation marched around the exhibition hall with a post bearing the state’s name. Attendees “were standing, cheering, and waving their hands in a spontaneous display of ecstasy” as others belted out the civil rights movement anthem “We Shall Not Be Moved” to an organist’s tune, according to Globe coverage at the time.

That year, the association approved a boycott of film studios with minimal Black representation, unveiled a hiring partnership with 450 utility companies, and formed a non-partisan political action network to tackle low Black voter turnout.

Perhaps the largest impact of the ’82 convention is that it urged delegates to meet later that same year and craft a national redistricting policy. In 1992, two years after updated congressional maps went into effect, the voters elected what was at the time the largest number of Black US senators and representatives in US history, and the first Black lawmakers for many Southern states in almost a century, Russell said.

“That’s how we got Jim Clyburn, Carrie Meek, and Alcee Hastings,” he said. “We picked up seats across the nation because we were paying particular attention to revision.”

The ’82 convention was a product of its time, Russell said, and “2023 is going to be pretty similar.”

Ferriabough Bolling said the convention is a moment to recognize the progress made, along with what’s still missing.

“2023 will show that there has been work both locally and nationally,” Ferriabough Bolling said. “So you’ll definitely see the difference in what’s been done and what’s not been done.”

Delegates this year are dealing with a different climate. Since the NAACP last convened last July, 14 states have banned most abortions, more than half of US states have adopted anti-critical race theory measures, and book bans in schools and libraries are on the rise.

This summer, SCOTUS struck down affirmative action in college admissions, President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, and limited protections from LGBTQ+ discrimination by businesses.

Ferriabough Bolling said the hot-button issues hovering over this year’s convention show that in 114 years of advocacy, the NAACP is still fighting the same battles against racial injustice.

“There have been little crumbs thrown here or there, but nothing to change a system that’s been left to decay,” she said.

Russell, meanwhile, expects steep opposition to each of these political moves when delegates convene Monday.

“It’ll be full-day discussions of policy, support for legislation, or calls for legislation to be created to address those problems going forward,” he said.

Outside of SCOTUS, Russell said delegates will also gather resolutions on climate justice. He said the NAACP should weigh in on the series of tornadoes that ripped through Southern and Midwestern states, as well as the disproportionate impacts of man-made pollution on certain communities.

“We want to make sure that Black communities and underserved populations are taken care of in instances when disaster strikes,” Russell said.

This year’s political giants speaking at the NAACP convention include Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and US Representative Ayanna Pressley.

Boston NAACP president Tanisha Sullivan said the mix of elected officials, policymakers, business leaders, labor leaders, and academics could leave an imprint on local and state policy for years to come.

“I’m hoping that this convention will serve to reinvigorate our policymaking so that we can truly have a positive impact on the lives of Massachusetts residents,” Sullivan said.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods.